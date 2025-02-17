Heard on the Street: A taste of Italy

A new Italian restaurant, Mama Gina Chef, has opened in the former China Chef location at 331 S. Kennedy Dr. in Bradley. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

There is a new Italian restaurant in the region and it opened about two weeks ago along Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

Mama Gina Chef Italian, 331 S. Kennedy Drive, open daily from 11 a.m. to 9;30 p.m., is the first restaurant for the family, said Vito Gelermo, site manager.

The location is owned by Vito’s uncle, Giovani Antonio Gelermo, all of whom live within Bradley.

“It’s been really good since we opened,” Vito said. “This is a nice location.”

The family offers dine in and takeout.

The location had been the longtime home of China Chef.

Of the restaurant’s many offerings, the family of course offers homemade pizza, cooked in a brick oven. The pizza’s are made from scratch, and the family is particularly proud of its white Alfredo pizza, which features fresh diced garlic with basil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

The location, however, offers far more than just pizza.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the family offers daily lunch specials. There is a wide selection of hot sandwiches, including a meatball parmigiana sub, Philly cheese steak sub and a chicken parmigiana sub, which they note is one everyone should try.

The lunch specials also include several ravioli, spaghetti and other offerings in the $12.95 to $14.95 range.

The restaurant also offers homemade baked pasta in the brick oven. Dishes include baked ziti, manicotti, cheese ravioli, lasagna, spinach ravioli and eggplant parmigiana.

The menu also features a number of homemade spaghetti dishes.

A children’s menu is also available, featuring Italian-style meals, but also the staple of chicken strips and fries.

The site does not yet have a liquor license, but that is expected to be part of the menu in coming weeks.