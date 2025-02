Bonnie Umland of Crete celebrated her 100th birthday with a family gathering Feb. 2 at Golf Vista in Monee. She was born Feb. 1, 1925, in South Chicago Heights.

Bonnie has four children: Diane Wunderlich of Matteson, Robert (Diane) Umland of Grant Park, Patricia (Mark) Mantel of Crete and James (Sharon) Umland of Monee. She also has 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, with a set of twins on the way.