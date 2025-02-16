Central-IW’s Payton Temple qualifies for state: Daily Journal Weekend Roundup

Girls wrestling

IHSA Highland Sectional: Payton Temple from Central-Iroquois West punched her ticket to state with a dominant run through sectionals on Friday and Saturday. Temple won all three of her matches by fall to take first place at 190 pounds, advancing to state in Bloomington starting Feb. 28.

Temple’s teammate Lilly Plumley (120 pounds) also competed at sectionals, falling in the second consolation round to end her season. Herscher’s Henna Mullikin (145) reached the third consolation round in Highland before taking a season-ending defeat.

IHSA Geneseo Sectional: Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Reed-Custer all had representation in Geneseo for sectionals Friday and Saturday, with each of the five wrestlers from the three schools combined having their season come to an end.

The Boilermakers had Aubriana Rapier (125) and Sophia Domont (145) compete at sectionals. Rapier advanced the farthest, falling in the consolation semifinals on the brink of a state qualifying spot.

For Kankakee, Taniyah Sherman (120) fell in the third consolation round and Faith Joslin (155) fell in the second consolation round. Reed-Custer’s Madysen Meyer (115) also lost in the third consolation round.

Boys wrestling

IHSA Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional: Kankakee’s Jacob Vinardi competed in the Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional on Friday and Saturday. He lost in the consolation semifinals at 190 pounds to Brother Rice’s James Crane, the 10th-ranked wrestler in the state at 190, to come just one match short of a state qualifying spot and end his season.

IHSA Class 3A Joliet Central Sectional: Four wrestlers from Bradley-Bourbonnais represented the Boilermakers at the Class 3A Joliet Central Sectional on Friday and Saturday. Evan Johnson (106 pounds), Zach Hoffner (120), Kayden Roach (175) and Brayden O’Connor (190) all fell in either the second or third consolation round to end their seasons.

Girls bowling

IHSA Decatur Eisenhower Sectional: The Bradley-Bourbonnais girls bowling team had its season come to and end in sectionals on Saturday. The Boilermakers placed 11th as a team with 4,480 points. Kankakee’s Serena Birr and Herscher’s Cassie Benjamin also competed in the sectional after qualifying as individuals, but both also saw their seasons end Saturday.

Girls basketball

IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional quarterfinals

Central 49, Iroquois West 44: Two days after missing out on the River Valley Conference title, the Comets bounced back with a close win over the Raiders to open regional play. It was the third meeting between these teams on the season, with Central winning all three by an average margin of just over six points per game.

Central improved to 20-10 on the season with the win. Gracie Schroeder knocked down three 3-pointers and led the team with 24 points. Anna Winkel finished with 12 points.

For the Raiders, who ended the season at 12-18, Amelia Scharp and Kenleigh Hendershot both scored in double figures with 15 points and 13 points respectively.

Prairie Central 43, Herscher 36: Despite going scoreless in the second quarter, Herscher was down just three at halftime to open regionals on Saturday. But Prairie Central pulled away in the second half to end the Tigers’ season. They end things with an overall record of 14-14.

Elsie Hoffman led Herscher with 10 points. Anistin Hackley finished with eight points, all of which came in the fourth quarter, and RyLyn Adams added six points.

IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional quarterfinals

Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 30: After ending the regular season with consecutive losses, the Comets got back on track in the regional quarterfinals against the Blue Devils on Saturday to keep their season alive. Reed-Custer improved to 13-15 overall on the season with the win.

Harlie Liebermann posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Comets to victory. Alyssa Wollenzien added 13 points and six boards.

The Blue Devils see their season end with a record of 6-24. No individual stats were immediately available for Peotone.

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional quarterfinals

Beecher 47, Momence 26: Beecher’s Aubrey Tiltges and Alyin Lagunas combined for 27 points in the Bobcat’s regional win over Momence on Saturday, outscoring Momence on their own. Beecher advanced in the regional with the win, which also improved their overall record to 14-16 on the season. Momence’s season came to an end at 11-15.

Tiltges had 14 points for Beecher while Lagunas was close behind with 13 points. Madison Smith finished with six points for the Bobcats.

Jayliah Wright led Momence with 14 points in the loss. Sydnee VanSwol added seven points.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals

Ridgeview 42, Grant Park 35: The Dragons saw their season come to an end on Saturday in their regional opener. They wrap the season with an overall record of 10-15.

Claire Sluis led the team with eight points in the loss. Abi Roberts, Emily Voigt and Taylor Panozzo had six points apiece, with Panozzo also grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds.

Donovan-St. Anne 59, Grace Christian 46: When these two teams met on Thursday in a preview of Saturday’s regional opener, Grace Christian picked up a 36-33 win to close the regular season. Donovan-St. Anne returned the favor Saturday, ending the Crusaders’ season and improving to 14-14 overall on the season. Grace Christian now ends the season at 5-22.

No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

IHSA Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinals

St. Bede 61, Gardner-South Wilmington 19: The Panthers drew a 19-win St. Bede team for what proved to be a tough opening game of regionals. They ended up falling to have their season come to an end with a final record of 7-23.

Gardner-South Wilmington was led by Maddie Simms with nine points in defeat. Maya Cacello added four points and Aubrey Male and Madison Wright had three points apiece.

Boys basketball

Watchfire Shootout at Danville High School

Kankakee 77, Richwoods 48: The Kays took the court Saturday for the first time since a tough loss to Rich Township on Feb. 7 that snapped a 10-game winning streak. They got back in the win column in Danville with a blowout win over Richwoods to improve to 23-4 on the season.

Myair Thompson led the team with 17 points to go with four assists. Lincoln Williams posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Kenaz Jackson added 15 points.

Chicagoland Christian Conference Shootout

Hope Academy 60, Bishop McNamara 43: For the second time in as many games, The Fightin’ Irish found themselves on the wrong end of a contest with Chicago Hope, this time in the Chicagoland Christian Conference third-place game held at Timothy Christian. The Irish fell to 22-7 with one regular season game remaining. Trey Provost led the team with 11 points Saturday.

Regular season

Beecher 73, Prairie Central 47: One day after losing in the River Valley Conference Tournament title game, the Bobcats went home and got back on track with a blowout win, their fourth victory in the last five games. They improved to 17-12 overall on the season.

Three Beecher players scored in double figures, led by Orlin Nesbitt with 22 points. Wences Baumgartner added 16 points and Dominick DeFrank added 12 points.

South Newton 66, Iroquois West 53: The Raiders fell to the Rebels on the road Saturday after picking up wins in their previous two games. Reed-Custer fell to 11-16 with three games left in the regular season.

Garret Tammen led the team with 14 points. He was joined in double figures by Beau Howe with 11 points while Kobie Hendershot added nine points and Mario Andrade added eight.