The Kankakee Police Department recently conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2 aimed at reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was carried out by the police department in collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce fatalities.

During the campaign, the Kankakee Police Department reported the following outcomes:

9 speeding citations

17 occupant restraint citations

multiple child safety seat citations

multiple use of electronic device citations

1 DUI arrest

multiple uninsured motorist citations

several expired registration citations

multiple fail to obey stop sign citations

3 traffic arrests

several additional miscellaneous citations

“We issue tickets to remind drivers and passengers that seat belt use isn’t a suggestion, it’s the law,” Lt. Brad Latham said. “This year’s campaign was successful in grabbing people’s attention with highly visible enforcement methods. As always, our goal is a safe community with safe drivers.”

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click it or Ticket” campaigns.

https://daily-journal.com/news/kankakee-police-department-releases-thanksgiving-holiday-enforcement-numbers/article_efd13960-b288-11ef-9cf9-7bc10fc56ca0.html