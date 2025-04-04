Manteno planning board recommends farm rezoning, annexation

Farmland located southwest of 7000N Road and 1000E Road in unincorporated Kankakee County has been recommended for rezoning and annexation into the village of Manteno. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The Manteno Plan Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a recommendation by Martin Rentals CJM to have a 72-acre tract of farmland rezoned upon its annexation into the village of Manteno.

The village trustees will vote on the rezoning and annexation at Monday’s Manteno Village Board meeting.

The property is located southwest of 7000N Road and 1000E Road in unincorporated Kankakee County.

It is zoned industrial and will be zoned heavy industrial (I-2) upon annexation into Manteno. The owner, Tom Martin, owns adjacent property just across 1000E Road, and he wants all of the land to be in Manteno.

More than 35 residents were in attendance at the meeting in the village hall board room for the hearing that preceded the plan commission’s vote.

A rumor had circulated that a data center would be built on the total land Martin owns, and residents were concerned what environmental impacts the project would have on the area.

“We’ve got a 72-acre parcel, and currently it’s farmed,” said Ken Carlson, an attorney with Tracy, Johnson & Wilson of Joliet, who represents Martin. “There are no improvements on that parcel. And to be very clear, there are no contracts and no discussions with anyone with respect to that parcel.”

Carlson added that Martin wants the land to be in Manteno and to be developed as part of Manteno. Martin owns property east of 1000E Road that is already in Manteno and zoned heavy industrial. Martin said it is probably one to five years out before the land would be redeveloped.

“I want to bring the real estate taxes to Manteno,” he said. “My kids live here. My grandkids live here. I want to deal with one municipality. I don’t care who the mayor is, whoever’s mayor at that time, I want to work with them.”

Another benefit of bringing the property into Manteno, the village will have control of the entire land and can also dictate what might be developed there. It would also allow for improvements to 1000E Road, a frontage road that runs parallel just east of Interstate 57.

“There are a lot of rumors going around, but the two people here tonight have told you personally, both men of honor, that nothing is going on with the property,” said Francis Smith, plan commission chairman. “... We can vote for it, we can vote against it.”

Smith added that if the commission votes for it, the village will have control.

“If everybody votes against it, Mr. Martin can still do anything in the I-2 district zoning he has today through Kankakee County. The only difference is [the county] gets the tax money, and the village of Manteno does not.”

David Bergdahl, a local Manteno attorney, has been a part of planning at the county level for more than 25 years. He said zoning the 72-acre tract heavy industrial would be consistent with what is currently approved in the village for that area.

“This fits into everyone’s comprehensive plan,” said Bergdahl, referring to the county, Bourbonnais and Manteno. “I’m not opposed to it, but I’m not in favor of it either.”

Carlson said voting for the rezoning/annexation is a way to create more unification to the development of 1000E Road.

“Because ultimately your goal should not be to be able to develop 72 acres to make it what you want, it ought to be to develop that whole corridor the way you want it to be,” Carlson said.

Chris LaRocque, village administrator, said Martin’s property has been up for sale for a number of years.

“There’s nobody that we’re aware of that has looked at this parcel,” he said.