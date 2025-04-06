Jace Boudreau leads BBCHS to comeback win: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Normal West 3: Jace Boudreau hit the third pitch of the game for a solo home run on Saturday and his RBI single in the top of the seventh gave the Boilermakers a 4-3 lead in their eventual 6-3 win. They scored four times in the seventh to take that late lead, improving to 6-2 on the season with their third straight win.

Boudreau was 2 for 4 in the game with two RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. Kason Bynum went 3 for 4 with an RBI, two runs and two stolen bases while Cody Freitas was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Freitas also got the win on the mound after pitching two hitless innings to close out the game, walking one batter and striking out three.

Softball

Coal City 17, Morris 15: The Coalers took down a previously unbeaten Morris team at home on Saturday morning, taking a 10-1 lead after two innings and surviving a late push by Morris to win in a slugfest. Coal City improved to 6-4 on the season with the win.

Addison Harvey went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, two walks, four RBIs and four runs. Kaycee Graf was 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs. Sierra Anderson was 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs while Khloe Picard was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.

Girls Soccer

Sandburg 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Boilermakers took a loss on the road Saturday in their SouthWest Suburban Conference opener. They fell to 4-2 overall on the season. No individual stats were immediately available.

Providence Catholic 2, Kankakee 0: Kankakee fell at home on Saturday to an unbeaten Providence Catholic squad, dropping to 3-2 on the season with their second loss in a row. No individual stats were immediately available.

Herscher 1, Centennial 1: A goal from Claire Chinski put the Tigers ahead 1-0 on the road Saturday, but Centennial managed to tie things up, and neither team could find a game-winning goal after that. Herscher allowed a goal for just the second time this season, the first since a 5-1 win in the season opener against Morris on March 20, and moved to 6-0-2 on the season. Danica Woods had five saves for the Tigers.

Manteno 2, Bremen 2: With just 1:22 remaining in Saturday morning’s road contest against Bremen, Mantneo’s Emily Horath scored on a penalty kick to tie the score 2-2. This would be the final score as the Panthers moved to 4-3-1 on the season. Madison Belisle scored Manteno’s first goal on an assist from Rylee Kennedy. Ava Derrico had 10 saves.