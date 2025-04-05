Change in Manteno extends to school board

MANTENO – It will be a time for change in the village of Manteno following Tuesday’s election, and that change will extend to the Manteno District 5 School Board, where an incumbent was unseated.

Jim Hanley, a school board member for about five years, who is also the Manteno Public Works superintendent, lost his seat to first-time candidate Mary Crowe, a retired teacher.

Crowe handily earned the most votes of the three candidates vying for two spots on the seven-member board.

Unofficial vote totals showed Crowe earned 40.55% (2,067) of votes, while Hanley and fellow incumbent Joshua Stauffenberg were neck and neck, with 29.39% (1,498) and 30.06% (1,532) of votes, respectively.

With a difference of just 34 votes, Stauffenberg, who was appointed to the board less than a year ago after long-time member Pat Mallaney stepped down, was able to keep his seat and get elected for his first four-year term.

Incumbent Megan Powell ran unopposed for a seat representing the district’s remaining congressional townships.

Hanley responds

Hanley said he expected “it would be a close one” between himself and Stauffenberg.

He believes Crowe likely had an advantage as someone outside of the current school board.

“There’s been a lot of voice for change in the community, so anything could have happened,” Hanley said.

The public’s negative perceptions of local boards that supported tax abatements for the Gotion lithium battery plant was likely a factor, he said.

Though the ballot asked voters to select two names, some may have only voted for Crowe, as she had a steady lead over the other two candidates.

“I do work for the village, so I’m sure it could be some correlation [with Gotion] in some people’s minds,” Hanley said.

However, Hanley has a positive outlook about the future of Manteno School District, which he said is in a “good position financially.”

“They are going to have plenty of work ahead of them,” Hanley said. “Hopefully, it continues on the path it was going. I was pretty lucky to get involved with a group of people that were making the right decisions.”

Crowe responds

Crowe taught for 34 years at a public junior high school in Alsip and recently was a permanent substitute at Manteno Middle School for two years.

“I feel that, because of my background in education for 36 years, I’m confident that I can bring a different perspective to the board,” she said.

Mary Crowe (Photo Provided by Mary Crowe)

Her husband, Kenneth Crowe, a retired sales manager for Van Drunen Ford Dealership in Homewood, died March 23. His funeral services took place days before the election.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind, a rollercoaster of emotions,” she noted.

“He would be proud of me,” she said of the election outcome.

Crowe’s goals as a board member are to ensure the district remains financially stable and that open communication is maintained among students, staff and taxpayers.

“I’d like to see that high standards are set and supported for both the students and staff,” she said.

Her community involvement has included the Manteno Youth Baseball/Softball League and the Old Mill Soccer Association Board. She was also a union representative in her former school district.

“I’m happy the community sees something in me that I can bring to the table,” she said.

Crowe was not sure what to expect Tuesday, as it was her first time running for office.

The “whirlwind” was certainly heightened by the high stakes of the mayoral and village board elections in Manteno.

“It’s always been on my bucket list to be on a school board, and the one time I do throw my name in the hat, it’s a big election cycle, with especially the Choice Party and the Freedom Party,” she noted. “Normally, April elections are a little bit more low key, but not this one.”

But, she views the high level of community involvement and increased voter turnout as positives.

“Regardless of what party you’re in, I think people are going to be more involved in politics, which is a good thing.”

Stauffenberg responds

Stauffenberg said that Hanley’s knowledge as the head of public works for the village was “invaluable” as a member of the school board’s building and grounds committee.

However, he believes Crowe will “fit right in.”

“I think her viewpoints are probably going to align very similarly with that of the Manteno School Board, and hopefully, she plugs right in and we can keep going,” Stauffenberg said. “It’s sad to see Jim go, but we are all here for the kids.”

Stauffenberg, a 35-year resident of Manteno, is chair of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce Board, but the Manteno School Board is his first elected position.

A former Manteno High School soccer coach, he has four kids and six nieces and nephews attending Manteno schools and “thought it was time” to get involved on the board.

“The education community and the community in general is ever-changing,” Stauffenberg said. “More people are moving into the town. Education requirements are changing. I think it’s important to have people on board to help put kids first and make decisions based on what’s going to be in the best interest of all the kids.”