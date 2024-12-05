46th annual Gallery of Trees begins

A tree decorated by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County features the Strawberry Jazz Festival logo ahead of the 46th Annual Gallery of Trees at the Kankakee County Museum. The gallery features over thirty-five trees decorated by area non-profit organizations this year. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The 46th annual Gallery of Trees has arrived at the Kankakee County Museum.

Starting today, the museum will be filled with more than 35 trees decorated by area non-profit organizations celebrating things that remind you of “home,” or Kankakee County, as the museum’s theme is Home for the Holidays.

“When we chose it [the theme] we hoped it would fill visitors with a sense of pride in the local area and all of the wonderful things that are so uniquely offered right here in Kankakee County,” said Veronica Featherston, executive director of the Kankakee County Museum.

More than 4,000 visitors are expected to come out for this favorite holiday tradition.

“We do expect a big turnout,” Featherston said. “This is by far our busiest time of the year historically and we hope the foot traffic we see throughout December continues to grow each year.”

Anytime someone visits the museum this month they can vote for their favorite tree.

December hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. A suggested donation is $3 per person. While there, the museum’s store will be open to shop for gifts.

Each Saturday in December at the museum there will be Santa Seasonal Saturdays.

Attendees can wear their favorite holiday sweater, visit with Santa, enjoy a cup of cocoa, get their gifts wrapped by elves, and enjoy some special crafts.

This Saturday’s theme is Ho-Ho-Home Alone for the Holidays from noon to 4 p.m.

The rest of the schedule for Santa Seasonal Saturdays this month includes:

There’s Snow Place like Home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14.

Jolly Gingerbread House Jamboree 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21.

After Christmas, people can attend the special Hogwarts for the Holidays event on Dec. 28.

The Kankakee museum will have a little bit for everyone this holiday season.

“It really is a magical time to visit as there is something here for everyone to enjoy,” Featherston said. “A lot of great people and organizations work very hard to make it special.”

