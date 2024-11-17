Kankakee 5th Ward candidate off city ballot

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, center, participates in a recent Kankakee Electoral Board hearing. On Friday, the three-member board removed a 5th Ward aldermanic candidate. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE — The candidate who sought to challenge the incumbent Kankakee 5th Ward alderman in the April 1 municipal election was officially removed from the ballot.

At Friday’s resumption of the Kankakee Electoral Board hearing, Kelly Anthony, who was seeking to run about Democratic incumbent Victor Nevarez was removed by a 3-0 vote.

The city council is comprised of 14 members. There are two representatives for each of the council’s seven wards.

The removal of Anthony, of 780 N. Ninth Ave., was anticipated.

At two recent electoral board hearings, Anthony failed to appear.

The electoral board is comprised of Mayor Chris Curtis, City Clerk Stacy Gall and 4th Ward Alderwoman Danita Grant Swanson, who is the council’s most-senior member.

Anthony’s paperwork submitted to the Kankakee City Clerk’s office was challenged by Nevarez due to filing errors. Specifically, Anthony listed the election as Feb. 25, when in fact it is April 1.

He also failed to submit the receipt for the filed Statement of Economic Interest with the clerk’s office.

February 25 is the date of the primary for the upcoming municipal election. Because he was not running in the primary, the filing should have stated the April 1 date.

When Anthony did not attend the first electoral board hearing on Nov. 7, it was rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12. He did not attend that hearing. He had been served with documents notifying him of the hearing date and location.

Independent candidates have until 5 p.m. Monday to file nominating petitions.

Deborah Ivy, who had sought to seek the 6th Ward council position as a Democratic Party candidate, withdrew her filings due to errors. She stated she would instead seek the office as an Independent candidate.

As of Friday afternoon, she had not yet filed any documents with the clerk’s office.

