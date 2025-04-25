Bishop McNamara scores 22 runs in sixth straight win: Thursday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Softball

Bishop McNamara 22, Aurora Christian 2: The Fightin’ Irish scored 22 runs for the second time in their last three games on Thursday. It was their sixth win in a row as they improved to 10-4 overall and 8-0 in Chicagoland Christian Conference play. They have scored 119 runs in conference play and allowed just 13. Gabby Burnett was 3 for 4 with a walk, four RBIs and two runs while Rhaya PePaolo was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs. Analeah Ramirez was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs and Camille Czako was 3 for 5 with four runs.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Sandburg 2: A three-run third inning was all the Boilermakers (11-6, 3-3 SWSC) ended up needing at home on Thursday in a SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Shannon Lee scored on a fielder’s choice for the first run of the inning and Suttyn Hop had a two-run single three batters later that drove in Avery Moutrey and Bristol Schriefer. Lee and Moutrey were both 1 for 3 while Hop was 1 for 2 with a walk. Lydia Hammond had 10 strikeouts over seven innings while allowing eight hits and a pair of unearned runs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Central 0: Maddie Simms was dominant for the Panthers (11-7, 4-3 RVC) on Thursday, allowing just one hit and no walks while racking up 18 strikeouts to hand the Comets (12-8, 7-1 RVC) their first River Valley Conference of the year. Central had beaten Gardner-South Wilmington 9-2 on Tuesday. Simms was also 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Nina Siano was 2 for 4 out of the leadoff spot with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Liv Siano was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

For Central, Mia Koch-Perzee was 1 for 3 with a single. Sydney Jemar allowed just five hits in seven innings while recording eight strikeouts.

Milford-Cissna Park 8, Covington 5: It took an extra inning, but the Bearcats (10-6) were able to pick up a road win on Thursday for their third victory in the last four games. Kami Muehling put the Bearcats ahead in the top of the eight with an RBI single. She then scored on a passed ball and Maddison Laffoon drove in Addison Lucht for the game’s final run. Muehling was 1 for 4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs. She also pitched all eight innings, allowing seven hits and just one earned run. Lucht was 1 for 2 with three walks, two RBIs and two runs.

Donovan 14, Momence 4: Bailey Henneike went 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs Thursday to lead the Wildcats (6-8, 3-5 RVC) to a conference win over Momence (0-14, 0-8 RVC). Donovan piled on 11 runs over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings after falling behind 4-3. Lily Anderson was 2 for 4 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs while Chloe Ponton was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.

For Momence, Brooklyn Moeller was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Cmyah Sneed was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Sydney Vanswol was 1 for 3 with a run.

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3, Coal City 2: A sixth-inning RBI single from Andrew Kubal put the Boilermakers (13-6) on top 3-2 over the Coalers (15-5) as Bradley-Bourbonnais picked up its third straight win, all of which have come on the road. Kubal was 2 for 3 in the game. Mason Shaul was 1 for 4 with a solo home run while Cayden Arbour was 1 for 1 with an RBI double. Liam Martin picked up the win, allowing just three hits and two runs over seven innings. He had five strikeouts.

Hayden Clark drove in both of the Coalers’ runs on a single in the bottom of the second. He was 1 for 3 in the game. Lance Cuddy and Ethan Olson each had a hit as well.

Hope Academy 4, Bishop McNamara 2: The Fightin’ Irish (11-6, 4-3 CCC) dropped their second straight Chicagoland Christian Conference on the road Thursday. Jacob Lotz and Devin Arbour were each 1 for 3 with a solo home run apiece. Max Rohr and Dom Panozzo both singled in the game. Callaghan O’Connor struck out 11 batters in five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs, two earned.

Rich Township 19, Kankakee 6: Nine errors and nine walks put the Kays (4-12) in a tough spot at home on Thursday. Just five of the 19 runs scored by Rich Township were earned runs. Aidan Liddell was 2 for 3 for Kankakee with a double and three RBIs while Bentley Deany was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Alexander Grill was 0 for 3 but had three steals and a run.

Central 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: The Comets (7-7, 5-1 RVC) completed the River Valley Conference sweep over the Panthers (4-9, 2-2 RVC) on Thursday. Brayden Meents pitched all seven innings for Central, allowing eight hits and striking out six batters. Derek Meier went 2 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Owen Palmateer walked twice, stole two bases and scored a run.

For Gardner-South Wilmington, Reed Millette was 1 for 4 with a run while Cole Hampson was 1 for 3 with a run. Caden Christensen was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Watseka 17, Grant Park 5: Austin Morris and James Newell each had three RBIs Thursday as the Warriors (2-9) snapped a four game winning streak with their second win of the season. Morris was 2 for 3 in the game while Newell was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Frankie Shervino was 1 for 2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs while Seth Dirks and Quinn Starkey had two RBIs apiece.

For Grant Park (5-7), Dean Malkowski was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs while Joey McGinley was 1 for 1 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run.

Wilmington 13, Sandwich 1: Cooper Holman tossed five strong innings for the Wildcats (12-7) on the road Thursday. He allowed just three hits and one run while striking out 10 batters and walking only one. Declan Moran was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks, four RBIs and three runs while Kyle Farrell was 1 for 4 with a solo home run. Ryan Kettman was 1 for 5 with two RBIs and Bobby Phillips was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Covington 11, Milford 3: The Bearcats (9-10) took a road loss on Thursday after winning five of their previous six games. Aiden Bell was 2 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and a run while Caleb Clutteur was 1 for 3 with a double and a run. Colt Halpin was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Girls soccer

Lisle 6, Wilmington 1: The Wildcats fell at home in Illinois Central Eight Conference play on Thursday. Grace Jones had the only goal for Wilmington (4-7, 1-4 ICE).