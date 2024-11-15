Honoring Kankakee resident, Classic Cinemas to host free screening of The Grinch

Classic Cinemas Paramount Theatre will host a free holiday screening of “The Grinch” for children and families Dec. 14. The theater will honor Dennis Shoup who had a passion for film. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Classic Cinemas is proud to honor the heartfelt legacy of Dennis Shoup, a devoted and compassionate movie lover who made Classic Cinemas his second home for more than 25 years.

Shoup, who passed away in July, found deep meaning in the magic of cinema, attending screenings weekly, if not more often, and forming cherished connections with the staff at Classic Cinemas’ Kankakee locations.

His passion for film extended beyond the screen, as he left a lasting effect on the community he called “family.”

In time, Shoup accumulated more than 25,000 points in his Classic Rewards account — not for his own indulgence but with a vision of giving back to the community he loved.

Though estranged from his family, Shoup found a second family in the Kankakee community and theater staff.

Honoring his wish, Classic Cinemas Paramount Theatre, located at 213 N. Schuyler Ave., will posthumously donate his rewards and host a free, holiday screening of “The Grinch” (2018) for Kankakee’s children and their families at 10 a.m. Dec. 14.

“Dennis had a heart of gold,” said Hailey Siegel, manager of Classic Cinemas Meadowview XQ. “He often spoke of one day using his points to give back to the kids of our community. We’re grateful to fulfill his dream and celebrate his legacy of kindness.”

Shoup’s acts of generosity extended beyond his love of film, as he regularly donated school supplies, ardently supported local businesses and often surprised and celebrated theater staff with thoughtful cards and gifts.

Classic Cinemas is proud to honor his memory by sharing his wish with the community he so deeply cared about.

Tickets for the Dec. 14 screening will be available on the morning of the event, on a first-come, first-served basis at the Classic Cinemas Paramount Theatre box office.

