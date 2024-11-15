$1.3M more to Bradley Sports Complex

A 3D visualization shows the planned event center at the Bradley sports complex. (Images courtesy of Village of Bradley)

BRADLEY — Building a kitchen from the ground up is not an easy task.

It is not a cheap one either for a development which has exceeded $45 million in development costs.

The Bradley Village Board learned that Tuesday when trustees committed nearly $812,000 to outfit what will be a 3,500-square-foot kitchen — from top to bottom — in addition to a pair of concession stands.

The village has not yet signed a contract with an entity to operate the food service operations, but Mayor Mike Watson confirmed a local businessman is in detailed discussions.

A contract could be signed before the end of 2024.

The 2,500 square feet remaining for the restaurant and bar area will operate year round, Watson said, meaning it can serve as a small banquet area.

Purchasing freezers, stoves, refrigerators, work tables, ice machines, fryers, ovens, dishwashers, cocktail stations, shelving, heat lamps, griddles, char broilers and everything in between, including pizza ovens, slushy machines, and yes, of course, hot dog grills, trustees swallowed another hefty cost toward development of a regional baseball and softball complex.

Approximately $650,000 of the expense will go toward equipment purchases, while some $150,000 will be for delivery and installation.

When starting from scratch when building, there is much to be purchased.

It is expected outfitting the kitchen will begin in the early months of 2025.

The 12-diamond complex being constructed on 127 acres in northern Bradley is well underway, as playing fields are fitted with turf surfaces.

As that process continues to move forward, attention is now being paid to the stomachs of not only the youth baseball and softball players, but their fans expected to descend on this area immediately east of the Super Walmart store at St. George Road this spring and summer.

In addition to the significant kitchen expense, the village also approved a $407,382 contract for the installation of security cameras and a Wi-Fi network system, in addition to $175,502 for playground equipment and its installation on a turf surface.

PLAYGROUNDS

The playground project will be completed by NuToys Leisure Products of Westchester. Nearly $65,000 of playground structures are being purchased. Site preparation and equipment installation will cost another approximate $50,000 and the Flexgrass Turf will add another $62,150.

The oval-shaped playgroup area will be about 50-feet wide by 200-feet long.

Regarding the security for the site, any activity taking place within the property will be viewed, said Rob Romo, Bradley’s finance director.

Romo said 57 security cameras will be installed by Advanced Computer Specialists of Bradley. He also noted the site will become what is typically referred to as a “hot spot” for Wi-Fi service.

