Symphony of Sweets dinner, KVSO concert to be held Dec. 8

The annual Symphony of Sweets benefit for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Board will be held Dec. 8. (Daily Journal file photo)

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra concert will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 308 E. Marsile St.

The Symphony of Sweets dinner will follow the concert at the Kankakee Country Club. Doors open at 5 p.m.

At the dinner, there will be a dessert raffle, live auction and cash bar.

The menu choices include champagne salmon or cranberry stuffed chicken thighs with fall vegetable medley and herb roasted potatoes, plus dessert. There’s also a menu for children younger than 12.

Donation prices are $60 for adults and $20 for children younger than 12.

RSVP by Nov. 15. Please include your menu choices. Tickets can be purchased at kvso.org.

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild exists to raise money and support and assist the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

