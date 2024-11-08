Challenges to city election filings in Kankakee

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, left, and city attorney Jeff Taylor participate in the Kankakee Electoral Board hearings Thursday. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE — There will not be a February primary in Kankakee after all.

Due to an objection filed by the husband of Kankakee 6th Ward Alderwoman Kelly Johnson, the filing papers of Democratic Party challenger Deborah Ivy were withdrawn by the candidate.

At the Thursday Kankakee Electoral Board hearing, Ivy, 59, of 935 S. Wildwood Ave., withdrew her candidacy petitions meaning Johnson, also a Democrat, would not have a primary opponent.

However, Ivy said before the hearing began that she intends to file nominating petitions with the Kankakee City Clerk next week to run as an Independent candidate.

Independent candidates can file nominating papers this coming week for the April 1 election.

The objection to Ivy’s candidacy petitions was filed by Kankakee-based attorney Brian Hiatt. Hiatt is Johnson’s husband.

Hiatt filed an objection to the electoral board on Nov. 4. Ivy’s nominating papers were filed Oct. 28.

The objection was filed based on Ivy’s failure to list the date on which the election would be held, meaning Feb. 25., the date of the municipal primary. The date is required.

Ivy, seeking a seat on the 14-member city council, also failed to submit a Statement of Economic Interest, another requirement, with the Kankakee County Clerk, which meant she also did not file the required receipt of a filed economic interest statement with her nominating papers with the Kankakee City Clerk’s office.

The three-person electoral board is comprised of Mayor Chris Curtis, city clerk Stacy Gall and Danita Grant Swanson, the city council’s current longest-serving member.

The approximate 10-minute hearing was recessed and will resume at 9 a.m. Nov. 15. At that time a written order will be presented.

A second objection to nomination papers, this one regarding a 5th Ward candidate running as an Independent, was to be heard.

However, candidate Kelly Anthony failed to appear. The hearing was rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The nominating papers for Anthony are being challenged by 5th Ward Alderman Victor Nevarez, a Democrat.

Nevarez is charging that Anthony, of 780 N. Ninth Ave., made an error on his Statement of Candidacy. He listed the election date as Feb. 25, when the election is April 1.

He also errored, Nevarez noted, when he stated he was running in the Democratic Party primary. Anthony is not a Democrat candidate.

Anthony is also alleged to have not submitted a receipt for the filed Statement of Economic Interest with the city clerk’s office.

https://daily-journal.com/news/local/kankakee/challenges-to-city-election-filings/article_dc379726-9d4a-11ef-a242-032c64cc0eca.html