Looking for 'Eden'; 'Freaky'; Tig Notaro gets animated

Having just completed two seasons of “The Crown” playing the disappointed and dissipated Princess Margaret, actress Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new BBC series “Eden: Untamed Planet” (7 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, AMC and AMC+, TV-PG).

As the title implies, “Eden” travels to remote regions generally untouched by human habitation. At the same time, it explores the effects of man-made climate change on even these bucolic outposts.

First up is “Borneo: Sacred Forest,” a visit to the island rainforest that boasts some 40,000 species of plants and animals — 6,000 of them unique to Borneo. But don’t let the lush tropical feel fool you. The soil is actually quite thin, having been washed away by eons of heavy rain. In the logic of natural selection, the very paucity of nutrients has inspired resourcefulness among the survivors and some of the Earth’s most diverse assortment of plants.

Next week’s installment, “Namib: Skeleton Coast and Beyond,” visits one of the Earth’s hottest and driest deserts. How does this produce an “Eden”? A dense sea fog offers moisture to compensate for the stingy clouds and creates a shrouded landscape quite unlike any other on the planet.

• An enchanted blade helps an aging serial killer (Vince Vaughn) switch bodies with a teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) in the 2020 shocker “Freaky” (7:15 p.m. Saturday, HBO). An obvious nod to “Freaky Friday,” released under the Blumhouse Productions imprint, “Freaky” received positive reviews and numerous award nominations for its cheeky blend of slasher horror and comedy.

• Cord-cutters who hope to keep up with the summer games, or wish to apply portion control and limit their viewing to recaps, might turn to Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service. Peacock has created a dedicated Olympics channel called Tokyo NOW, offering events and recaps. Fans can start their day with “Tokyo Live” streaming 5 to 10 a.m. “Tokyo Gold” will anticipate the day’s most compelling events and feature profiles and interviews with athletes. “Tokyo Tonight” (6:30 p.m.) wraps up the day’s coverage. This menu of Peacock programs kicks off Saturday.

• Does stand-up comedy lend itself to cartoon animation? “Tig Notaro: Drawn” (9 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-14) presents a standup routine by the acclaimed comedian in several different cartoon styles. Notaro’s comic style leans heavily toward storytelling, and many jokes are based on personal experiences, including a hospital bed marriage proposal, an altercation with a fellow comedian and a road trip with Dolly Parton.

The relationship between a standup and her audience is pretty electric when it’s working. There’s a certain power derived from a mass of people sitting in the dark, hanging on every word and erupting in nervous laughter. I’m not sure if animation distracts or detracts from the experience. I have a similar reaction to recent attempts to repackage podcasts with footage. Podcasts and comedy monologues tap into an almost primordial oral tradition. We like to listen to stories. Turning radio into television or comedy into cartoons is an interesting experiment but not necessarily an improvement on the original(s).

• In a 2019 sequel, Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah demand another rematch with “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (6:45 p.m., TNT, TV-14).

• Scheduled coverage of beach volleyball, gymnastics, 3x3 basketball and swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (6 p.m., NBC).

• Expecting their first child, a couple moves into a new neighborhood where an older neighbor shows obsessive interest in the 2021 shocker “Next-Door Nightmare” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Photos taken from space reveal a curious pattern formed by giant mounds found in the Utah desert on “What on Earth?” (7 p.m., Science, TV-PG).

• A retired policeman (Henry Winkler) and his niece (Brooke Burns) are entertained by a stranger (Warren Christie) in the 2008 romance “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• “Destination Fear” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-14) returns for a third season with a visit to an abandoned sanitarium, considered to be “the most haunted place in America.”

• Updated repeat segments scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Curtis Flowers, a man tried four times for the same murder; the Wright family of Utah that shares five world rodeo titles; a visit to the Paisley Park studio explores Prince’s enduring appeal.

• The Brewers host the White Sox in MLB action (6 p.m., ESPN).

• Scheduled coverage of men’s triathlon, swimming and women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7 p.m., NBC).

• Matthew shares a fateful secret on “A Discovery of Witches” (7 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

• Christmas sets the agenda at the retirement home on “The End” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

• “History of the Sitcom” (8 p.m., CNN) explores the theme of work and office “families.”

• Quinn takes the plunge on “The White Lotus” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

An expectant mother and drug addict (Laura Dern) finds herself exploited by activists on both sides of the abortion rights battle in the 1996 satire “Citizen Ruth” (7 p.m. Saturday, TMCX). A game cast includes Swoosie Kurtz, Kelly Preston, Burt Reynolds, Kurtwood Smith, Mary Kay Place, Kenneth Mars and Tippi Hedren. The film marked the directorial debut of Alexander Payne, who later would helm “Election,” “Sideways” and “Nebraska,” among others.

A missing wife on “Magnum P.I.” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS, r) ... “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Beauty products on “Shark Tank” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A demonstration turns violent on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

Julie Chen hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer feels tempted on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Sixteen candles on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Wedding plans on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Love Island” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Love blossoms at the language lab on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Bite marks on “Wellington Paranormal” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Stewie’s mail order bride on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Meg’s decline worries Allison on “Dead Pixels” (8:30 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

