Meet the 2020 I-Kan Spelling Bee participants

STUDENTS:

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN SCHOOL

Hope Brammer • Fifth grade

Parents: Renee and Steve Brammer

Personal achievements/interests: School musicals, basketball, Battle of the Bands, high honor roll, Sunday school and vacation bible school, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, Bradley Bourbonnais Theatre Education project

Goal: To become a child life specialist and a teacher

Winning word: Trembling

ST. ANNE GRADE SCHOOL

Kaitlin Brown • Eighth grade

Parents: Heather Winn and Kevin Brown

Personal achievements/interests: Scholastic bowl, theater club, math team, basketball, speech team, band, drawing, reading

Goal: Be an actress or work on Broadway

Winning word: None listed

BISHOP McNAMARA CATHOLIC SCHOOL (BOURBONNAIS SITE)

Liv Contreras • Sixth grade

Parents: Laura and Jorge Contreras

Personal achievements/interests: Spelling bee, speech contest, math team, volleyball, cross country, piano, guitar

Goal: To be a doctor

Winning word: Concierge

MONTESSORI FINE ARTS MAGNET SCHOOL

Hailey Gerberding • Fifth grade

Parents: Tara Moody and Ryan Gerberding

Personal achievements/interests: Soccer, violin, Montessori Award, art, piano, swimming and traveling

Goal: Continue my education and become a teacher

Winning word: Disturbance

BOURBONNAIS UPPER GRADE CENTER

Davis Jones • Eighth grade

Parents: Wendi and Sheldon Jones

Personal achievements/interests: Youth group, soccer, video games, reading and online shopping

Goal: Engineer

Winning word: Visite

GLENN RAYMOND MIDDLE SCHOOL

Jamyla Jones • Eighth grade

Parent: Brittany Payne

Personal achievements/interests: WGFA spelling bee contestant fifth and sixth grades, "A'' student, science

Goal: Travel the world after college

Winning word: None listed

LIMESTONE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Ty Kelley • Seventh grade

Parents: Kelly and Ryan Kelley

Personal achievements/interests: Trying to start chess club, media team, technology, drawing, coding

Goal: Become a software developer

Winning word: Verandas

KANKAKEE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Zion Eugene Lee • Seventh grade

Parents: RaVonne and Darek Lee

Personal achievements/interests: Member of Junior Brookmont Bowling League, playing video games

Goal: Marine biology

Winning word: Louisiana

BRADLEY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Quinn Meadows • Seventh grade

Parent: Angel Meadows

Personal achievements/interests: 2019 I-Kan Regional Spelling Bee winner, 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee participant, student council, math team, Scholastic Bowl, French horn, speech team, KVTA productions, baseball, soccer, indoor football

Goal: To become a physician

Winning word: Cahoots

ST. GEORGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Madeline Miller • Seventh grade

Parents: Jeanna and Eric Miller

Personal achievements/interests: Altar server at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence, Bradley-Bourbonnais Swim Club, St. George Elementary cross country and basketball, piano recitals, drawing, writing

Goal: To become a psychiatrist

Winning word: Contaminated

BISHOP McNAMARA CATHOLIC SCHOOL (Kankakee site)

Camden Norfleet • Eighth grade

Parents: Vanessa and Mike Norfleet

Personal achievements/interests: KVTA productions, IBA contest, Judges' Choice Speech Award, honor roll, First Church of the Nazarene food pantry volunteer, volleyball

Goal: Go to college and pursue a career as an accountant

Winning word: Mediterranean

BISHOP McNAMARA CATHOLIC SCHOOL (BOURBONNAIS SITE)

Diego Perez • Sixth grade

Parents: Maria and Francisco Perez

Personal achievements/interests: Altar server during school Masses, Harvest Sunday participant, soccer, calling and texting friends

Goal: Study medicine and be successful

MILFORD GRADE SCHOOL

Hallie Scott • Seventh grade

Parents: Marta and James Scott

Personal achievements/interests: WGFA Spelling Bee, volleyball, softball, reading

Goal: Undecided

Winning word: Professional

KING MIDDLE SCHOOL

Benjamin Smith • Sixth grade

Parents: Stacy Walwer and Benjamin Smith

Personal achievements/interests: Won math bee, second place in chess, chess club, art club, orchestra, viola, read 1 million words this year

Goal: To be a doctor

Winning word: Scattering

GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Chase Stein • Eighth grade

Parents: Beth Stein-Walters and Shea Walters

Personal achievements/interests: Baseball, soccer, basketball, golf, band – trombone (ONU Music Fest), choir

Goal:Play in the MLB

Winning word: Withers

MANTENO MIDDLE SCHOOL

Aiden Stueck • Eighth grade

Parents: Melanie Senerchia and Alex Pod

Personal achievements/interests: Band, jazz band, Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, Manteno Middle School chess club, golf, camping, swimming

Goal: To become a pilot

Winning word: None listed

KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Dominic White • Sixth grade

Parents: Brenae Townsend and Nathan White

Personal achievements/interests: Percussion in school band, school basketball team, Eastside Bulldogs football

Goal: To become a scientist or play professional sports

Winning word: Opportunity

LORENZO R. SMITH ACADEMY

Damion Wynne • Sixth grade

Parents: Tashona Randle and Demetrius Wynne Sr.

Personal achievements/interests: School, church, community, honor roll, Fortnite, reading, playing soccer, drawing

Goal: To become a police officer

Winning word: Agricultural

BEE PRONOUNCER:

Will Rezba retired from teaching speech and English at Herscher High School where he also coached the speech team and directed the class plays for 34 years. He was also an adjunct professor of public speaking at Kankakee Community College. Rezba holds a bachelor's degree in speech and drama from McKendree College and a master's degree in English education from Olivet Nazarene University. He resides in Herscher with his wife, Tricia. He is looking forward to his 19th year of serving as pronouncer of the I-Kan Spelling Bee.

JUDGES:

JACKIE HAAS has serving as a social worker for three decades, focused on helping under-served populations, and advocating for those who cannot speak for themselves. Since 2000, Haas has served as the president and chief executive officer of the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health – an outpatient, not-for-profit community-based behavior health center in Kankakee. She has been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker since 1992. Haas is also a certified instructor of Mental Health First Aid. She currently represents the 27th District on the Kankakee County Board and recently announced her candidacy for state representative after current Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst announced her retirement. Haas received her bachelor's degree in social work from Valparaiso University, as well as her master’s degree in social work with a specialization in mental health from the University of Illinois Chicago, Jane Addams School of Social Work. Jackie resides in Bourbonnais with her husband, Bill, of 27 years. They have two children, Nicole and Ben.

PATTY HIGH is the Professional Development Administrator for the I-KAN Regional Office of Education. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts in special education at Eastern Illinois University and received her Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University. This is High’s 17th year in education. She was previously a special education teacher at Mannheim Middle School, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, and Herscher High School. High’s position as the Professional Development Administrator for I-KAN Regional Office of Education allows her to provide professional learning opportunities to educators and schools districts in both Iroquois and Kankakee Counties. High and her husband, Alan, who is also in education, and their two children reside in Herscher.

FRANK PETKUNAS is assistant regional superintendent of Iroquois-Kankakee County schools. He has spent the last 18 years working in education. He began his teaching career at Peotone High School in 2000 as a biology and physical science teacher. In 2002, he joined the faculty at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School as a science teacher. In 2007, Petkunas became the science department chair at BBCHS. In July 2012, Petkunas accepted the position of assistant regional superintendent of schools for I-KAN. In this capacity, he provides support to school districts and educators in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties through the programs and services provided by the regional office of education. Petkunas and his wife, Sonya, have three grown sons. The couple currently resides in Limestone and have lived in the Kankakee area their entire lives.