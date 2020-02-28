Meadowview Theatre expansion grows

KANKAKEE — A delay in the construction at the Meadowview Theatre in Kankakee has resulted in an additional screen being installed at the expanding complex.

Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas, the company which owns the theater in the Shoppes at Meadowview, as well as the Paramount Theatre in downtown Kankakee, reported this week instead of Meadowview offering six screens, there will now be seven.

“Some good has come out of the delay,” Johnson said. “I can say this as well. We cannot wait until we are done with this project.”

Pre-fabricated concrete walls were being put in place in February as the company attempted to get the delayed project — originally targeted for completion in May 2019 — to be wrapped up by late summer or early fall 2020.

“Definitely 1,000 percent we will be ready for the holiday season,” Johnson said.

Much of the delay regarding the $5 million expansion was a result of underground piping on the southeast corner of the property and building over it. After much discussion and redesign work, the original design was slightly altered so as to not be above the line.

But as the project was halted, Johnson said Classic Cinemas took another look at the project and found a way to add a seventh screen.

“We are going to be here for a very long haul. This is a big project for us,” Johnson said. “We felt because we owned this property and we’ve been here forever, this was a move we could take. If we want people to come here, we have to make it amazing. ”

The Meadowview Theatre opened in 1967. Classic Cinemas took over operations in 1990.