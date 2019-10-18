Paintless dent repair might be the ticket for hail-damaged car

<strong>Q:</strong> After a recent storm, an owner of a new BMW 540 told me his car was damaged heavily by hail. He was at work during the storm, and his car was in the parking lot. The worst part, according to him, was not all the cars in the lot suffered hail damage, and his did not fare any better than a KIA. His theory is BMW is either trying to take cost out of the car or make it lighter for better fuel economy.

Because I will be in the market for a new car this year, and with climate change bringing more and more severe storms, has there ever been a study done of which new vehicles have the strongest sheet metal? — C.G., Chicago

<strong>A:</strong> There probably has been a study done. Everything gets studied nowadays, but I don’t know where to look. It is true body panels are thin to keep weight down. But not all panels are made of the same stuff. Some are aluminum; some are low-strength steel; others are high-strength steel; some are plastic. And, yes, there are differences in thickness among all. In many cases, the dents can be removed without painting. It is called paintless dent repair and involves massaging the dent to work it out.

If you ever have squeezed a beer can and then popped it back into shape, you have the idea. PDR works best if you have it done as soon as possible.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2015 Mini and was told I must use premium, not regular, gas. What problem, if any, would result if I switched to regular? I’d like to save the difference in cost, but I don’t want to create a problem. Please advise. Thank you so much. — D.T., Chicago

<strong>A:</strong> Your car has a high-compression engine, and using a lower-octane fuel likely will cause pinging. When the knock sensor hears pinging, the engine control module will back off the ignition timing until the knock stops. This reduces performance. We suggest using premium unless you will be cruising on the highway at steady speed.

<strong>Q:</strong> I took my wife’s 2006 Toyota Highlander with 107,000 miles to our regular local shop for an oil change and tire rotation. During the inspection, they discovered fluid on the power steering pump and offered to replace it for $750. I thought that was high, but they said it was the location of the pump that required extra removal operations.

The next day, there was a very irritating whine from the (re-manufactured) pump. I was told air bubbles were causing the noise, and they would bleed out during time and the noise would go away. I took it back a second time; they put in some additive and the manager told me, “This is just the way it is,” and they could do nothing more. It now has been about four weeks and still the whine. What say you? — P.K., Saint Charles

<strong>A:</strong> It is not uncommon for air in the power steering system to make a noise. It does usually go away, but it doesn’t take a month. The pump could be defective and should be replaced. Most auto parts suppliers cover the products they sell and often the labor if the problem is with the new part.