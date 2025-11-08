Hundreds choose to ‘Be the One’ to spread awareness about veteran suicide plight

Participants listen as organizer Cindy Hupke of the American Legion Post No. 66 in DeKalb talks on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, before the start of the second annual Be the One Walk to end veteran suicide held at the Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health and Wellness Center in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The second annual Be the One Walk to end veteran suicide drew hundreds to DeKalb in September.

The 2.2-mile awareness walk was hosted by the DeKalb American Legion Post No. 66 and other organizations. The length of the walk was meant to symbolize the fact that 22 veterans or service members die by suicide daily, according to the American Legion.

New this year, DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes proclaimed Sept. 21 Be the One Day in DeKalb.

“I can only think of saying a round of applause is, I think, appropriate. What I would dedicate the applause to is the amount of people ... that really have leaned in on this issue to try and reduce that number of 18 to 22 hopefully down to zero some day,” said Barnes during a September City Council meeting. Barnes also is a U.S. Army veteran.

The event was hosted by American Legion Post No. 66, in partnership with other local veteran and service organizations, including AmVets and VFW posts countywide.

To mark the cause, 22 rocks were carried in memory of a veteran or soldier who has died by suicide.

Funds raised during the Be the One event will go to education and training, organizer Cindy Hupke said.

“Many of our community members are family members of veterans or active duty,” she said. “So they need to look for how to respond and know what resources are available.”

The name of a military soldier and veterans are carved on 22 rocks of those who have taken their own life sit next to a waterfall at the Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center in Sycamore on Sunday Sept. 21, 2025, before the start of the Be the One Walk. The rocks were then carried by loved ones throughout the 2.2-mile walk. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)