One man became indispensable to Waterman by saying yes to everything

Indian Creek High School head boys soccer coach Nic Gaston looks on during the second half of a game in 2022 at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Nic Gaston already had deep roots in Waterman and Indian Creek High School when he took the district’s transportation chief job in 2017.

He was looking specifically for more affordable health insurance for his seven children. Seven years later, he’s found more than lower rates – he’s found more responsibilities and even deeper ties to the community.

In a rural Illinois town where everyone knows everyone, Gaston has become indispensable. He’s head of buildings and grounds, head boys soccer coach, and assistant girls soccer coach. He helps with HVAC work for the school and the community. He volunteers at Summerfest each summer. And people call on him when they need something done.

Gaston graduated from Indian Creek in 1996. He and his wife, Jennifer, high school sweethearts, knew from a young age they wanted children. But health issues made that difficult. After trying and failing with in vitro fertilization, they pursued adoption.

They now have four adopted children – Drew, 23; Taylor, 22; Cayden, almost 19; and Michael, who died in 2017. They also have three biological children – Chloe, almost 18; Addison, 16; and Greyson, 14.

“Miraculously, when you’re not stressed and trying for kids because you have kids, then all of a sudden your wife has kids,” Gaston said. “It’s been an interesting ride for sure.”

Since taking the transportation job in 2017, Gaston has not only become head of buildings and grounds but also head boys soccer coach and assistant girls soccer coach. He also helped bring central air to the whole school. Before he worked at the district, he had a heating and air conditioning business.

Indian Creek athletic director Ehren Mertz, who is a 1994 graduate of Indian Creek, said Gaston is an extremely selfless person.

“You ask that dude to do anything, and he’ll do it,” Mertz said. “He cares about pretty much everything seemingly more than he cares about himself at times.”

Mertz said Gaston is at the school incredibly late most days. And afterwards, he’ll still do HVAC work as needed for people in the community.

“It’s not even about the money. It’s about being there to help people because that’s what he does,” Mertz said. “He’s one of the most selfless people I have ever met.”

Each summer, Gaston and his family volunteer at the Waterman Lions Summerfest. Gaston said he usually handles grilling or other food booths while his kids fill in wherever they are needed. This year’s Summerfest is on July 18.

“It’s a great organization, they’re very involved,” Gaston said. “Truth be told, I’m not part of the Lions program. It’s just kind of an inherited deal with family, so we always help.”

Gaston said it’s good that he and his family do pitch in each summer. He said it seems like the club has been the same core of people for a long time. If not for the families, they’d be struggling to run events like Summerfest.

“It brings together people from all over,” Gaston said. “It seems like every year I see people I went to school with. ... It’s kind of neat to reminisce a little bit and of course see all the tractors.”

The selflessness Mertz described comes easily, Gaston said, in a place like Waterman and Shabbona.

“People say I do a lot for others,” Gaston said, “but frankly, if it weren’t for the community we were a part of, we wouldn’t be who we are.

“We luck out with the community we’re in. I can tell you a lot of different moms and dads who deserve it more than I do. If it wasn’t for them, especially when we lost Michael, this community is incredible as a whole.”