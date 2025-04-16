Brodie Farrell’s 2-hit, 12-strikeout gem helps DeKalb snap 2-game losing streak

DeKalb's Brodie Farrell reacts at second base after driving in a run Tuesday during their game against Naperville North at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – After starting the season undefeated through 12 games, DeKalb ran into a couple of hiccups.

Kaneland beat the Barbs in walk-off fashion on Saturday, then Naperville North run-ruled them in the DuPage Valley Conference opener on Monday.

But a dominant pitching performance by Brodie Farrell got things back on track for DeKalb on Tuesday. He struck out 12 in an 11-1 win in six innings against Naperville North, evening the series at 1-1.

“We hadn’t been hitting recently, but today we pulled through,” Farrell said after the Barbs snapped their two-game losing streak in which they went eight innings without scoring a run. “The coaches wanted us to go oppo[site field] today and it worked out.”

The Barbs (12-2-1 overall, 1-1 DVC) took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fourth before exploding for eight runs to take control. The inning started with No. 9 hitter Ruari Bengford reaching on one of the five errors the Huskies (5-5, 1-1) committed in the inning.

Bengford scored on a Jackson Kees double, then Farrell hit a two-run double to open up a 5-1 lead.

“The kids just had confidence in Brodie pitching,” DeKalb coach Josh Latimer said. “The way Brodie went out and threw today was absolutely impressive. I’ve seen Brodie throw some good games but this one put the icing on the cake. ... The kids felt so confident knowing he was going to keep them in the game.”

Evan Johnson came to the plate with two on and two outs and tripled deep to right field, turning a close game into a rout.

Latimer said his motto is “want more,” and he was glad to see the Barbs take that approach Tuesday.

“The last two games we were getting runners in scoring position, we just weren’t getting them in,” Farrell said. “Today we did.”

The only real trouble Farrell ran into was to start the game. Zach Bava launched a double down the right-field line, then scored on a two-out single.

Farrell still struck out three in the first, a sign of things to come. The only inning in which he did not strike out at least two batters was the sixth, when he caught cleanup hitter Max Steele looking to end the frame.

Three walks and a wild pitch later, and the Barbs were walking off winners. Naperville North won the opener 10-0 on Monday.

“It was kind of a tale of two different games, yesterday to today,” Naperville North coach Jim Chiapetta said. “They came out aggressive. We had opportunities to get the ball and didn’t get that done.”

Farrell gave the Barbs a chance to win it in the fifth, leading the inning off with a triple deep into the right-field corner. But his courtesy runner, Billy Miller, was stranded there.

Aside from the fifth, the Barbs were strong with two outs throughout the game. They tied the game in the second when Paul Kakaloris scored on a two-out wild pitch, then Johnson drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded to take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third, 2-1.

“After that first inning we had a way we wanted to attack their pitcher,” Latimer said. “And the guys trusted it today. When they trust what we tell them, we’re doing some good things.”

Nik Nelson, Kees and Farrell each had two of DeKalb’s 10 hits. Johnson had three RBIs and Bengford scored twice.

Steele started for the Huskies, allowing seven runs, three earned, with seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts in 3⅓ innings. Farrell only allowed the two first-inning hits. He struck out 12 and walked two.

“He had command, velo[city] was good,” Chiapetta said of Farrell. “His curveball was good and had us off balance. He worked ahead, challenged our hitters. So credit there. Outstanding performance.”