Boys soccer: Diego Rivas thrives as DeKalb tops Kaneland in regular-season finale

Kaneland's Matthew Mitchinson and DeKalb’s Diego Rivas meet at the ball during their game Thursday at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb coach PJ Hamilton wanted to showcase his senior talent on senior night, so Diego Rivas played up top instead of the left wing when the Barbs took on Kaneland on Thursday.

It’s a position, Rivas said, that he really likes playing. He made the most of the opportunity with a goal and an assist in the Barbs’ 3-0 win over the Knights.

“Wherever coach plays me, I’m going to give it my all,” Rivas said of playing the 10, a striking midfielder position. “He played me there, and it went well there. Thank God the goal was there. ... I’ve always liked the position, and tonight I got the opportunity and the goal.”

Rivas struck early into the wind, connecting in the eighth minute on a feed from Chris Alatorre.

He also assisted Mauricio Jasso in the 67th minute on the Barbs’ third goal of the day. Erick Talamante scored the second DeKalb goal on an assist from Sean Kolkebeck in the 61st minute.

“He’s been waiting for that spot, and he wanted to show me that I’ve been putting him the wrong position,” Hamilton said of Rivas. “So hats off to him. He had a heck of a match and was super dangerous.”

It was the regular-season finale for both teams. DeKalb will open the Class 3A Elgin Regional with a play-in game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hampshire against the Whip-Purs.

Hamilton said it was the best showing of the season for Rivas.

“He makes an argument,” Hamilton said of Rivas keeping the position in the postseason. “He had one of his best matches, finding pockets, creating good opportunities for us. A lot of guys stepped up and had a solid match for us.”

Kaneland wasn’t able to score in the game, but the Knights had chances – especially in the first half with the wind at their backs. They didn’t get a lot of looks in the first 20 minutes but came on strong after that.

With 13 minutes left in the half, Sam Keen had a free kick, but it went directly into the DeKalb wall and was cleared by the Barbs. Three minutes later Izack Patino took a direct kick from almost the same spot as Keen. It bounced off DeKalb goalie Diego Reyos, but no Knight was there for the rebound, and Reyos was able to secure it.

In the second half, Wilson Love put a header on target, but DeKalb goalie Dominique Garcia corralled it. Hamilton said he liked how both of his goalies played, giving each of them a half for the third straight game.

Keen had a chance to score in the 63rd minute, but Garcia elevated while going back toward his right to secure the ball.

Kaneland coach Scott Parillo said his team struggled keeping passes low and taking advantage of the wind.

“It’s just one of those things,” Parillo said. “It’s kind of been that season for us – we’re up and then we’re down, then we’re up and then we’re down. But credit to DeKalb, they made the shots when they needed to, and they took advantage of the wind.”

The Knights open the Class 2A Rochelle Regional with a semifinal match against Sycamore at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Spartans and Knights split their two regular-season matches.

“It’s high school sports, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Parillo said. “Sometimes you get the team that’s on fire, and sometimes you get the team that’s not on fire. We were not on fire today.”