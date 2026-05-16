Sycamore enrollment ‘remained steady’ over past decade, data shows

Shaw Local file photo – Data recently released by Sycamore School District 427 shows that the number of students enrolled in Sycamore schools has remained stable over the past 10 years. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Data recently released by Sycamore School District 427 shows that the number of students enrolled in Sycamore schools has remained stable over the past 10 years.

While enrollment has largely remained steady since 2016, the largest numbers were all reported pre-pandemic.

For the 2025-2026 school year, 3,710 students were enrolled with Sycamore Community School District 427, five fewer than the previous school year.

Sycamore Superintendent Kristen Campbell shared the district’s enrollment numbers for the past decade at a Sycamore Chamber of Commerce event on May 6.

“It’s remained steady,” Campbell said, of the district’s enrollment.

The district’s peak enrollment since the COVID-19 pandemic was during the 2023-2024 school year.

But higher enrollment numbers over the past decade were pre-pandemic, data shows. The 2023-2024 school year total was 60 students fewer than the 3,781 students the district had during the 2019-2020 school year.

More students were enrolled at Sycamore schools in any year between fall 2015 and fall 2019 than in any year since, according to data provided by Campbell.

Enrollment figures are the total number of students in classes on the sixth day of school each year.

Peak enrollment was during the 2015-2016 school year, with 3,782 students.

The fewest students of the past decade, 3,565, were enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year. That figure climbed every year until the 2023-2024 school year. For the 2024-2025 school year, enrollment fell to 3,715. For the current school year, enrollment is 3,710.