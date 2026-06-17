Opening Doors to Employment and Independence

Meaningful employment provides more than a paycheck. It offers confidence, purpose, social connections, and a sense of independence. For many individuals with disabilities, finding and maintaining employment can present unique challenges. Organizations like Opportunity House help bridge that gap by providing personalized support that empowers individuals to succeed in both the workplace and the community.

Opportunity House’s Individualized Supported Employment Program currently assists an average of 25 individuals each year, with plans for continued growth. The program focuses on two critical areas: obtaining employment and maintaining long-term success once a job has been secured. Participants receive guidance through career interest surveys, resume development, job applications, interview preparation, and follow-up communication. This personalized approach helps individuals identify opportunities that align with their strengths, interests, and goals.

The support does not stop once someone is hired. Opportunity House also helps individuals navigate onboarding processes, provides onsite job coaching when needed, assists with workplace accommodations, and helps identify natural supports within the work environment. Ongoing communication with both the employee and employer helps create positive outcomes and long-term job retention.

Through partnerships with businesses throughout DeKalb County, individuals supported by Opportunity House contribute to a wide variety of workplaces. They may be cleaning local churches, filling online orders, delivering meals, bagging groceries, or performing many other valuable tasks. Each role highlights the unique skills and abilities that individuals with disabilities bring to the workforce.

Employers benefit as well. Businesses that hire individuals with disabilities often gain dedicated, dependable employees with diverse perspectives and strong work ethics. Inclusive hiring can also strengthen workplace culture, broaden customer connections, and in some cases provide access to tax incentives.

Programs like those offered by Opportunity House demonstrate the power of inclusion. By helping individuals develop skills, secure meaningful employment, and build independence, Opportunity House is creating opportunities that strengthen lives, workplaces, and the entire community.

To find out how you can support Opportunity House, please contact:

Opportunity House

357 N. California St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: (815) 895-5108

Email: info@ohinc.orgohinc.org