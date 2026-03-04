Innovative Anxiety and Depression Treatments with Braden Counseling Center

Are you struggling with anxiety or depression and just not feeling like yourself? Have you tried several different anxiety or depression medications without success, or have you experienced unpleasant side effects? Braden Counseling Center is here to help. We offer Deep TMS by BrainsWay and Spravato as innovative treatment options.

BrainsWay is recognized as the leading TMS machine on the market, according to Dr. Jayne Braden of Braden Counseling Center. Not all TMS machines are created equal—BrainsWay is the only company that offers Deep TMS. Traditional figure-8 coils, which are still in use, only penetrate 0.74 to 1.1 cm deep, while the BrainsWay coil reaches 1.8 to 3.5 cm. This patented technology by BrainsWay, as Dr. Braden explains, allows for deeper and more effective stimulation for long lasting results.

Our patients are experiencing amazing success with Deep TMS and Spravato. We wanted to provide two advanced options for clients who haven’t found relief with medications alone. You don’t have to continue feeling this way—with so many options available, there’s hope for a better tomorrow, says Dr. Braden.

Braden Counseling Center is a comprehensive facility offering everything on-site under one roof. We have a Nurse Practitioner for medication, counselors specializing in various modalities, and Deep TMS and Spravato treatment options.

Even if you’re not currently our client, you can still access Deep TMS and Spravato treatments through us. Call 815-787-9000 today to start your new ways for better days! We have offices in Sycamore and Sterling that both offerDeep TMS and Spravato.

