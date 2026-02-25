Book Your Special Occasion at the Ellwood House Museum!

From museum gardens to beautiful, historic home interiors, the Ellwood House Museum has several incredible spaces that can accommodate a variety of special occasions. Whether you’re hosting a bridal or baby shower, the wedding of your dreams, a graduation, or a birthday party, the museum is the perfect venue for your needs. The museum offers rentals of two spaces and two Gardens.

The Hearthside Room, located in the Visitor Center, is a perfect setting for a reception, fundraiser, business meeting, or shower. With seating for up to 80 guests, the space offers charming views of the mansion, woods, and the Little House. Rental of the space includes access to a fully equipped kitchen, access to the galleries, and tables and chairs for your event.

The historic Ellcourt home features beautiful architectural details and woodwork throughout the home. The entire first floor is available to rent and includes a full service kitchen, along with onsite staff to help your event run smoothly. Able to accommodate 80 guests, the home is the perfect backdrop for milestone birthdays, wedding receptions, or special dinners. Enjoy views of the stunning Berg and Mansion Gardens off multiple covered terraces—this unique site makes an attractive and truly incredible location for all special occasions.

The Ellwood House also offers two outdoor gardens for celebrations and wedding ceremonies. The Berg Garden is a charming Arts & Crafts-style garden overflowing with plants and color, making it a picture-perfect setting. The Wedding Garden offers a stunning backdrop of the mansion and an open lawn for your seated guests.

We think you’ll be thrilled with the quality of our rentals and our pricing. For more information, or to schedule a tour and rental consultation, please contact us at 815-756-4609 or rentals@ellwoodhouse.org .

For additional details, please visit ellwoodhouse.org . Now booking for 2026 and beyond.

Ellwood House Museum

420 Linden Place

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-4609

http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/