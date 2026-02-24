Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA Fundraiser Returns in March

The annual Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA Fundraiser is coming back this March, giving supporters of shooting sports, firearm safety, and community programs a chance to gather for an evening filled with camaraderie and purpose. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026 with festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Faranda’s Banquet Center in DeKalb.

Friends of NRA events are a long-standing tradition for many communities, offering guests a blend of dinner, games, raffles, and auctions throughout the evening. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere where they can enjoy food and fellowship while taking part in fundraising activities that benefit programs supporting firearm safety education, youth shooting sports, and community training opportunities.

There are multiple ways to participate once the doors open. Single tickets include entry to the event and a meal, while raffle packages and table reservations provide additional chances to win exclusive merchandise, collectibles, and other prizes. Raffles feature firearms and gear that appeal to enthusiasts, making the experience fun as well as meaningful.

The Friends of NRA fundraisers are volunteer driven, bringing together local supporters who help organize the night’s activities, secure donated items, and ensure that attendees have an enjoyable experience. These events serve a dual purpose: they create an engaging social event for the community while also raising funds that directly support local and national NRA initiatives.

With limited seating available, early planning and ticket purchase are recommended. The return of the Kishwaukee Valley Friends of NRA fundraiser on March 28 offers a chance to support future shooting sports programs and network with fellow advocates in a friendly, purpose-driven setting.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.friendsofnra.org/events/event-details?eventId=61803 , or contact Dennis Leifheit at:

Northern Illinois Carry, LLC

405 Somonauk St.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Phone: (815) 501-9421

www.northernillinoiscarry.com

Northern Illinois Carry Logo