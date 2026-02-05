Honoring the Legacy of Care, Clean Homes, and Resilience

February is a time to reflect upon and honor Black history, including the often-unrecognized labor and legacy tied to home care and cleaning. For generations, Black women and men played an important role in maintaining homes, schools, churches, and businesses—frequently without recognition, fair pay, or protection. Their work was about dignity, pride, and creating safe spaces for families and communities to thrive.

Today, we can honor that legacy by viewing cleaning not as a chore, but as an act of care and respect for the spaces where our lives happen. This month is a great time for a mid-winter refresh, when homes are closed up and germs circulate more easily.

First you want to focus on high-touch surfaces like door handles, light switches, and remotes. These areas are often overlooked but make a big difference in maintaining a healthier home. Refresh bedding and blankets by washing them regularly, especially during cold and flu season. Taking time to thoroughly clean floors (vacuuming carpets and mopping hard surfaces) will not only remove build up and allergens, but will remove any lingering germs.

Taking time to slow down and clean with intention by opening a window and allowing the crisp fresh air in to freshen the home helps as well. Make cleaning a family affair by playing music and encouraging age-appropriate help where available. This will reinforce responsibility and appreciation for care of shared spaces!

When caring for our homes with purpose and gratitude, we can acknowledge the generation before us who took pride in their work under far more difficult circumstances. A clean home is more than appearance; it’s a reflection of resilience, history, and the value of care.

