Tips to Care for Hand-Painted Wine Glasses

It’s estimated that approximately 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. drinks wine routinely, meaning many wine glasses are purchased and used annually. These delicate items may be passed down from generation to generation as family heirlooms or purchased at a local home décor store. Either way, we can help you preserve your hand-painted wine glasses and learn the best care instructions for continued upkeep.

1. Wash with Care

One of the mistakes people make is washing them with abandon or throwing them in the dishwasher out of convenience. It’s vital to be gentle when washing hand-painted wine glasses to avoid damaging the surface and wearing down the paint.

Follow these care instructions to hand-wash:

Don’t hold the wine glass by the stem - that’s the most fragile part.



Use lukewarm or cold water and mild dish soap or white vinegar to wash your wine glass; never let it soak in standing water.



Use a microfiber cloth or a sponge with a handle to gently wash the inside and outside of the glass.



Let the glass air dry to reduce handling as much as possible.



If your art is fairly new or not sealed, don’t use the dishwasher until you’re certain the paint can withstand a dishwashing cycle.

2. Use Gentle Cleaning Products

Dish soap is a cleaning product we use regularly, but we’re not a fan when washing hand-painted wine glasses. Normal dish soap can cause art to rub off, and other traditional cleaners can be abrasive and cause irreparable damage to the glass.

We recommend using the following:

Very mild dish soap



White vinegar



Cold/lukewarm water



Ensure that the cleaning products you use don’t contain alcohol or acetone, as they can remove acrylic-based paint. Avoid hot water and bleach if your hand-painted wine glass is decorated with water-based paint.

