Rochelle Community Hospital Opens XCEL Orthopedics Clinic in Sycamore

From its humble beginnings in 1913 as Lincoln Hospital, Rochelle Community Hospital has managed to grow and continue to provide primary care, convenient care, and specialty services to the Rochelle and surrounding communities for decades.

The most recent expansion is the XCEL Orthopedic Clinic, a satellite office in the DeKalb/Sycamore area, which offers a full range of orthopedic services for patients of all ages. Dr. Gadini Delisca, an orthopedic surgeon, provides fracture care and total joint replacements (specializing in hips, knees, and shoulders); sports medicine programs that include care for ACL injuries, rotator cuff tears, and sprains; and hand procedures to treat trigger finger/carpal tunnel pain.

The demand for orthopedic care has been increasing dramatically, due to an aging baby boomer population that suffers from arthritis, fractures, and other orthopedic injuries. Dr. Delisca and physician’s assistant Harrison Swalla, MPAS, PA-C currently see patients at both the Rochelle and Sycamore clinics.

According to Dr. Delisca, before the expansion, a lot of patients from the DeKalb/Sycamore area would come to Rochelle for treatment. “I had a lot of patients from that community, and I felt that would be a great market for us to tap into,” he said. “I felt like we had the right team in place to dream big and make it work.”

Dr. Delisca is excited to showcase the quality of care that XCEL Orthopedics and RCH have to offer. He wants his practice to be “a pillar of orthopedic services” for Ogle and surrounding counties.

The Sycamore clinic offers same-day appointments. “It’s relatively easy to get in with us, in terms of being able to get advanced imaging like an MRI, which we’d do at RCH,” explained Dr. Delisca. “We can see patients more quickly at RCH than in the surrounding hospitals, allowing us to help people get taken care of in an expeditious manner.”

For information about the new XCEL Orthopedics Clinic in Sycamore, or if you or a loved one require orthopedic care, please contact:

XCEL Orthopedics

2670 DeKalb Avenue

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-561-2774

www.rochellehospital.com/orthopedics-2/