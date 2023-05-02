Uncorked: Shaw-Ross charts path to wine favorites

In these high-tech times, consumers have discovered different ways to remember wines they encounter.

Scott Jove, president of Shaw-Ross International Importers, has noticed the shift, but his goal of bringing world-class, international wines to the American consumer remains the same.

“The amount of paper, sell sheets and tech sheets in the last eight years has changed dramatically,” Jove said. “A consumer used to go to a tasting table at an event, take a sell sheet and try to walk into a store with it and match it up. Now, people take a picture of their favorite bottle with the camera on their phone. They do a search on Google or do online shopping. We now have QR codes on tech sheets. They’ll open a new tab on a local browser. As the industry and world shift, we do, too.”

While it’s easier than ever for a consumer to remember the wine they fell for at a tasting, Jove offered an even easier solution when it came to wine discovery: the Shaw-Ross International Importers name on the back of the bottle.

The company has a solid reputation earned over the last 50 years. Three wines recently tasted are a testament to the high quality wines in the Shaw-Ross portfolio.

The Marqués de Riscal, Baron de Chirel Reserva 2016 ($95) was a dark ruby color in the glass. There was ripe plum, cinnamon stick and leather aromas on the nose. Ripe plum, raspberry compote, juicy black berry fruit flavors and a dark chocolate and coffee bean mixture swooped in on the finish. The big and bold Spanish tempranillo blend had well-integrated tannins and a great balance.

A red blend with an old school personality and New World flavors is Sena Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 ($125) with spice rack on the nose, ground cinnamon, anise and Chinese Five spice. The cherry and black cherry fruit flavors are light, and yield to a cedar note with a dusty tannin that is both elegant and enticing.

The Frescobaldi, Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico 2017 ($28) had black cherry, cedar and loamy earth on the nose. Flavors of cherry, pine needle and balsamic emerged on the medium-bodied red.

As the Frescobaldi importers, Shaw-Ross has all of Tuscany covered with the venerable winery. While Shaw-Ross doesn’t have a hand in the production of the wine, it makes sure the story of the winery is told to American consumers and that the wines reach a large audience.

“We have a strong relationship with Frescobaldi,” Jove said. “They own eight estates around Tuscany in all different regions. From our perspective, we are 100% focused on working with them. They make decisions around the types of wines they produce.”

Like any relationship, Jove said business between the wineries and Shaw-Ross is “built on trust.” There was a time when it was necessary to knock on doors and hustle for attention. That’s relaxed a bit, although Shaw-Ross still attends trade tastings, and has a presence at wine events around the world.

“We go to a number of conventions,” Jove said. “Overseas, we go to Germany for ProWein, we are active at Vinitaly [trade fairs]. We go with our eyes open to look for producers, partners and categories that we are not in or that are trending. Or, we look for partners with a strong history and values with strong reputations.”

Sometimes, Jove gets a knock on the door. Seven years ago, at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America, a New Zealand winery asked for its wines to be tasted. It was the last day of the tasting, but Jove was cognizant of the sauvignon blanc growth in the marketplace.

A deal wasn’t consummated that day, but they stayed in touch. A year later, Rapaura Springs had achieved critical acclaim and Shaw-Ross had more time to bring a family business into its portfolio. The winery had made what amounted to a cold call, and a year later had representation in the U.S.

“We got to know and taste the wine,” Jove said. “We said, ‘Let’s stay in touch.’ At the time, we had a full plate. But, fast forward a year, and we got together at ProWein in Germany, and had stayed in touch. A family brand is something we prioritize.”

A more educated American consumer is also less hesitant to venture into new countries and try new wines.

“The U.S. consumer strives for wine knowledge; they enjoy wine over a meal with friends or in a social setting,” Jove said. “In my opinion, they all would love to learn more about wine than they currently know.”

TASTING NOTES

Bodegas Mas Alta “Black Slate,” Priorat 2019 ($26): An awesome blend of garnacha, carignan, cabernet sauvignon, syrah. Absolutely spectacular, full-bodied red with coffee grounds, cigar wrapper, blackberry and cooked blueberries. Great balance between alcohol, tannin and acidity. From Spain.

J.L. Chave Selection “Offerus,” Saint-Joseph 2020 ($42): Anise, white flower and white pepper on the nose, blackberry, iron, garrigue, wild game and white pepper flavors. From France.

The Fableist, “The Silkworm and The Spider,” Santa Barbara County Pinot Noir 2021 ($22): A pronounced collection of blackberry, cherry cola and cigar spice on the nose, cola, black cherry, blood orange and baking spices on the finish.

Tim Smith Wines “Bugalugs,” Barossa Shiraz 2021 ($22): A persistently floral nose showing black fruits, cooked black and blue fruits with a rock salt note on a very streamlined finish. From Australia.

• James Nokes has been tasting, touring and collecting in the wine world for several years. Email him at jamesnokes25@yahoo.com.