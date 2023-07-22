DeKalb-based OC Creative acquires video production company

DeKALB – DeKalb-based advertising and design agency OC Creative recently acquired Pic Two Productions, a video production company, according to a news release.

Doug McWhorter, owner of Pic Two Productions, plans to retire and move to Baja California, Mexico, according to a news release.

McWhorter developed client relationships dating back over 20 years, the release states. He wanted to sell the business to someone who would continue his client relationships. McWhorter also wanted the buyer to know about video production.

Brian Oster, OC Creative president and creative director, worked for Nehlsen Communications, Pic Two Productions sister company. McWhorter and Oster interacted with each other many times over a decade ago.

OC Creative and Pic Two Productions are similar in their client work and business methods. The companies believe that every client and project is a creative solution opportunity. OC Creative also looks forward to collaborating with Matt Sanchez, Nehlsen Communications new owner, according to the news release.

OC Creative is a creative agency that provides branding, advertising, concepting, and strategy for original content, including video, web design, and graphic design.

For information, visit occreates.com/pic-two.