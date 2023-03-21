Northwestern Medicine area hospitals expand to include spiritual care services

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital and Kishwaukee Hospital Cancer Center have expanded to include Spiritual Care Services.

The Spiritual Care Services will include a board-certified staff chaplain, clinical pastoral education student, and Northwestern Medicine volunteers, according to a news release.

The staff chaplain will provide direct-care support for patients and staff. The chaplain may also assist in coordinating volunteers, students and community clergy.

A volunteer on-call chaplain is providing additional day, evening and weekend coverage. Volunteer Eucharistic ministers will provide patients with Catholic Communion. Patients are encouraged to continue to request visits from their personal clergy.

The Spiritual Care Services will also support staff members by attending daily safety huddles, team huddles and rounding on units to identify staff who could benefit from their services.

The Northwestern Medicine Spiritual Care and Education’s mission is to provide timely and effective multi-faith spiritual care to the hospital community, enriched through inter-professional collaboration.

For information, visit nm.org.