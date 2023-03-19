DeKalb sushi restaurant’s new Korean fried chicken makes waves

DeKALB – Omi Sushi, a local Japanese restaurant known for its sushi, has recently expanded its menu offerings to include Korean fried chicken.
Located at 3206 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, Omi Sushi sells Korean fried chicken as a meal paired in a side of rice, pickled radish, coleslaw or miso soup.
Owner Jina Kim said the community has shown great interest in the Korean fried chicken since the restaurant started offering it.
“It’s getting popular,” Kim said. “It started in L.A., New York, in Chicago downtown.”
But the marketing of the Korean fried chicken as a menu item at Omi Sushi in DeKalb has been nonexistent up to this point.
“I want to make sure [we’re] doing everything perfect,” Kim said. “My kitchen staff, they have to know exactly same way I make [it], they have to make it same way.”
Kim said she believes she’s carved a niche for herself making Korean fried chicken in DeKalb County.
At Omi Sushi, patrons can enjoy Korean fried chicken in a variety of flavors, including plain, magic sprinkle, soy garlic, sweet and mild, and supreme or hot.
Kim said the secret behind making her Korean fried chicken is easy to pinpoint.
“I add the vegetable and some more ingredients and make the sauce and marinade for at least four hours,” Kim said. “We use all the fresh chicken, never been frozen.”
Kim said the sauces at Omi Sushi are not factory made, and it makes all the difference.
“Mine is not salty and a lot of flavor,” Kim said, referring to the Korean fried chicken. “We have like five different flavors.”
Kim said she has noticed an uptick in people ordering the Korean fried chicken at her establishment.
“They really love it,” Kim said. “We’re getting more and more [patrons]. Once you try, people get it more.”
Kim said she sees a permanent spot for Korean fried chicken on the menu at Omi Sushi. She said she doesn’t necessarily view this as a limited-time offering.
“I will carry on,” Kim said. “I always try new stuff. … I change the menu all the time.”