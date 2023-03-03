Resource Bank named Sycamore chamber’s 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year

SYCAMORE – A downtown Sycamore bank was awarded the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s top business accolade Thursday for what area leaders said was Resource Bank’s commitment to local service.
Business owners, government officials and community leaders gathered in St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 244 Waterman St., Thursday to attend Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s 106th Annual Meeting and find out who would win the chamber’s yearly awards.
Resource Bank, Manny Peña American Family Insurance, the DeKalb County Courthouse, Sycamore State Theatre and Thomas Doty of Doty & Sons all took home awards during the two-hour luncheon. The Outstanding Business of the Year award is given to a Sycamore Chamber member that has positively influenced the economic vitality of the Sycamore community.
“It’s just a rewarding feeling to know that our customers have rewarded us with their business,” Resource Bank CEO Diana Shott, said. “We’ve now been recognized by this wonderful community called Sycamore, we want to be here, we have a long commitment to this area, and we’ve been around since 1901, so full circle for us.”
RoseMarie Treml, the chamber’s executive director, said getting to tell businesses they won an award with the chamber is among the highlights of her occupation.
“It’s awesome! Probably one of my most favorite parts of the job, is going to the businesses, and the outstanding citizen, and telling them that they’re going to be receiving the award at the annual meeting,” Rose said. “My staff and I go, we go together because it’s something I want to share but it definitely is my most favorite thing to do.”
Treml said Resource Bank, which has more than a dozen locations in DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties, was given the Outstanding Business of the Year award for its commitment to serving the Sycamore as a local financial institution.
“They’ve always been like this, but in particular now, they’re one of our few local banks we can really consider local and they just had an excellent nomination,” Treml said. “It was really hard to even compare anybody else.”
Shott said she was honored and grateful to represent Resource Bank at the chamber event, and she noted the impact the local community has had on the bank’s business.
“We feel like we have good neighbors, but more importantly it’s really just the Sycamore community has so many businesses that really are supportive. We would not be here without our customers,” Shott said. “That’s what I thought about when we received this award. I’ve been with the bank a long time, 36 years coming on, and when I think of all the changes we’ve been through ... we’re very grateful, it was a very nice thing.”
The Spirit of Small Business Award was presented to a small business associated with the chamber that shows community spirit and a dedication to Sycamore. The award was presented to Manny Peña American Family Insurance. Manny Peña heralded the hard work and dedication of the business’ staff members.
“I say this because without them it doesn’t happen. I’m the face, it’s my name, but I’m only able to do what I can out in the community because of my team here,” Peña said. “And if it’s not for them being back in the office working with clients, and making sure their insurance needs are being done, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do.”
Savannah Walsh – a social media, marketing and sales specialist for insurance agent – said the award came as “huge shock” to her and the five other staff members.
“We weren’t expecting it but we feel so honored and humbled,” Walsh said.
Kari and Makie Maratos, owners of Sycamore State Theatre, earned the chamber’s 2022 Community Diamond Award for the significant positive impact the couple has made in the community.
In June 2021 Kari and Makie Maratos bought the downtown Sycamore theatre and reopened it to the public later that summer. In part because of Kari and Makie Maratos’ purchase, the theater is well situated to celebrate its 100th anniversary in November 2025.
“New owners Makie and Kari Maratos firmly believe that this theatre is Sycamore’s theater,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce President Robert Heck said. “There’s a quote on the wall from an old theater bill that reads ‘This is your theatre Sycamore, and we are here to just maintain it for you.’ And thanks to Makie and Kari we will continue to have one of the few downtown theatres in operating as a theatre in the United States.”
Kari Maratos said she and her husband couldn’t believe they had the opportunity to purchase the almost century-old venue, but since that acquisition they’ve been humbled by the welcome the Sycamore community has given them.
“We just feel so blessed to have been able to buy a building like this, I mean you don’t find stuff like this all the time anymore – especially such a cool space – and we are really looking forward to continuing to make it a space for the community to enjoy,” Kari Maratos said.
The 2022 Chamber Champion Award was given to the DeKalb County Courthouse, and county officials Circuit Clerk Lori Grubbs, County Administrator Brian Gregory, County Sheriff Andy Sullivan, State’s Attorney Rick Amato and Public Defender Chip Criswell were on hand.
23rd Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Bradley Waller said when the courthouse in downtown Sycamore was built in 1906 it quickly became what he called the place to go for local gossip. In the century since, the courthouse lawn also has played host to community staple events such as Sycamore Pumpkin Fest, Sycamore’s annual Walk with Santa and Tree Lighting event, and Sycamore Farmers Market.
Waller thanked Gregory, Sullivan, Amato and Criswell while accepting the award, but made special mention of Grubbs for her work as the court’s clerk.
“I left Lori Grubbs for last because I joke I probably talk to her more than her husband Jeremy – no offense to Jeremy – but I couldn’t ask for a better person to deal with on a daily basis. She is our Circuit Clerk, without her our courthouse doesn’t run,” Waller said.
Thomas Doty, the third-generation owner of Doty & Sons, was awarded the Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award for he and his family’s business’ community leadership.
“It’s really quite the honor to receive this award,” Doty said. “I’d like to thank my family and friends for coming, especially my wife of 43 years. Thank you so much for your love and support.”