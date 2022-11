DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Fargo Skateboarding to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Fargo Skateboarding joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Fargo Skateboarding, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, sells skateboarding products of all types and offers skateboarding lessons in its private, heated, indoor skatepark.

For information, visit fargoskateboarding.com or call 815-756-5555.