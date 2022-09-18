Hinckley Lions Club cruise night Sept. 24 in downtown Hinckley

HINCKLEY – The Hinckley Lions Club will host a Cruise Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Hinckley.

Admission to Cruise Night is free.

Attendees can drive into downtown Hinckley and eat dinner at one of six restaurants: J and K Half Moon, South Moon BBQ, Fat Olive’s Pizza, Brown Pub, Dairy Joy and Subway.

A 50/50 raffle will be held to benefit the renovation of the new Hinckley Library location. The Hinckley Lions Club will provide music for the night.

For information, call 630-335-0816.