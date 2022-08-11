Local club to host free tennis tournament in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Tennis Association will host its second annual tennis tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The tourney will consist of “mixed up” doubles from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sycamore High School, 427 Spartan Trail in Sycamore. Only one partner needs to register. Those who would like to play doubles, but don’t have a partner, should sign up and a partner will be assigned.

A singles tournament has been added to this year’s event. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. All participants will be entered into one tournament regardless of age or gender.

Participants can play singles, doubles or both. There is no fee to enter. Attendees should arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. with one can of unopened balls each day they are playing and bring plenty of water.

Depending on the number of entries, it will be a round-robin format followed by a bracket-style tournament to determine the champions.

To register, contact Samantha Hathaway at shathaway1219@gmail.com or 815-761-5870.

The KTA is a free club that plays year-round. In the summer, members use Northern Illinois University’s stadium court and the Sycamore High School courts. In the winter they move indoors at the NIU Field House. Indoor season fees apply.