DeKalb County Housing Authority names new executive director

DeKALB - A new executive director for the DeKalb County Housing Authority has been named, and he’s set to start in July, according to the county agency.

According to a news release from the housing authority, David Siegel will take over as executive director July 11. Mitch Hallgren has been serving as interim executive director since former department lead Michelle Perkins left the role May 27.

Perkins announced her resignation March 1, according to documents obtained by the Daily Chronicle through the Freedom of Information Act.

Since that time, the housing authority’s board has solicited candidates for the role, including an April special meeting to begin the interview and selection process. According to a job description posted on the government’s website, the full-time executive director posting lists an annual salary between $95,000 and $140,000.

According to the news release, Siegel has managerial experience in public housing and the non-profit sector. He most recently worked for Nan McKay & Associates, a contractor with the Chicago Housing Authority managing the Housing Choice Voucher and Project Based Voucher programs, the release states. In his previous position, Siegel oversaw the applicant waitlist, directed the distribution of 1,100 newly appointed EHV vouchers, oversaw a staff of 70, increased voucher utilization and decreased vacancy rates, according to the release.

Siegel received his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and Bachelor of Arts in English, Creative Writing from the University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign, Chicago in 2002.