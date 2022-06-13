DeKalb sets hearing on community development program

DeKALB – The DeKalb City Council will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., to receive public input on the Community Development Block Grant Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.

The report will provide information on the use of funds and accomplishments by the city for CDBG program year 2021 and the city’s program year 28.

An electronic copy of the report is available for viewing on the city’s website at cityofdekalb.com under the Community Development Department/Community Services on the CDBG page. Print copies are available for review in DeKalb City Hall, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, in the main lobby and the Community Development Department, and at the DeKalb Public Library.

All interested parties are encouraged to submit their written comments on the report to the City of DeKalb, Community Development Department to Joanne Rouse, 164 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL 60115 via regular mail; via email to Joanne.Rouse@cityofdekalb.com, or using the online public comment submission form at cityofdekalb.com/FormCenter no later than 5 p.m. Monday. Residents also are invited to appear in person and attend the public hearing.

For information, call the Community Development Department at 815-748-2366.