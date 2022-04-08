DeKalb veteran recognized for his military service during recent Chicago Blackhawks game

DeKALB – Bob Myers of DeKalb has heard plenty of loud noises during his time in military service.

On Sunday, Myers heard what he describes as the loudest sound in his life, a sound that even jet plane engines couldn’t compare with: a crowd of 19,869 people screaming, cheering and clapping for him.

On April 3, Myers was recognized for his military service while on the ice at the United Center in Chicago before the national anthem of a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game. The Blackhawks played the Arizona Coyotes, losing, 3-2, in overtime.

Myers first contacted the United Service Organizations five or six years ago after watching a Blackhawks game on TV.

“I thought it was nice how they saluted veterans at the beginning of the game, so I reached out to the Illinois USO,” Myers said. “I filled out an application and forgot about it.”

About a month and a half ago, Myers received an email from the USO, asking if he still was interested in being recognized for his military service during a game. As part of his recognition, he received two free tickets to the game and free VIP parking.

Myers was born in Sycamore and raised in DeKalb. When he graduated from DeKalb High School in 1976 at age 16, he was the youngest student to graduate from the school. He needed his parents’ permission to enlist in the U.S. Air Force in October 1976, because he was only 17 years old.

Myers served in the Air Force from 1976 to 1988. He served four years as an aircraft weapons technician and for eight years as a weapons systems operator. While serving as a weapon systems operator, a position commonly called “Wizzo,” Myers was on a rapid deployment force, capable of deploying anywhere in the world within 24 hours. As a “Wizzo,” Myers launched missiles, dropped bombs and helped with plane navigation and communication. The group of planes he flew with was nicknamed “The Wolf Pack.”

Myers, who has been interested in aerial photography ever since his military service, is an FAA-certified drone operator and takes photographs with his drone professionally.

Myers and another veteran were brought onto the ice and recognized for their military service before the national anthem. Halfway through the game, they were recognized again during the Boeing Military Salute. The two veterans appeared on the jumbotron and on TV.

“It takes a lot to impress me, and that did it,” Myers said. “It was amazing. Everyone was turned toward me. They were all cheering and clapping.”

Myers’ wife, Sue Breese, also attended the Blackhawks game. She said that seeing her husband being recognized by so many people was “heartwarming and inspiring.”

“It meant so much to him,” Breese said. “It was a happy, emotional evening.”

Myers credits the Illinois USO and the Blackhawks for giving him what he describes as “an experience of a lifetime.” He also is grateful to Jim Cornelison for his gift of a commemorative coin. Cornelison is the professional singer who sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “O Canada” at the beginning of Blackhawks home games.

“The entire experience was pretty cool,” Myers said. “I’ve watched plenty of games on TV, but I think that this definitely beats those. It made me feel really good. It is always nice for veterans to be appreciated for our service.”