February 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Keicher, Demmer to host free unemployment webinar July 28

By Daily Chronicle staff report
File photo - Former DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith, (left) Illinois State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and Illinois State Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon (right) listen to a speaker during a ceremony and tour of the newly opened Ferrara Distribution Center in DeKalb. Officials from DeKalb and the State of Illinois were on hand to join Ferrara in celebrating the opening of the new location. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DEKALB – State Reps. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, and Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, are hosting a free virtual Employment Readiness Webinar on July 28.

The webinar is presented by Kishwaukee Community College and will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The free webinar will focus on job search strategies and tips on how to prepare for and succeed in a virtual interview. Local employers including IDEAL Industries and the Ferrara Candy Company will share information about their companies and current employment opportunities. Participants will be able to interact with employment experts during the question and answer session after the presentation.

Registration is required the webinar has a limit of 500 participants. Register online at tomdemmer.org or repkeicher.com.

For questions, call Demmer’s office at 815-561-3690 or Keicher’s office at 815-748-3494.