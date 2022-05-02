Sycamore man sentenced to 30 years for child sexual assault in DeKalb, Ogle counties

OREGON – A Sycamore man was sentenced to three decades in jail recently by an Ogle County judge for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, authorities said.

Eric J. Simpson, 39, of Sycamore, must serve at least 85% of his sentence, according to a news release from the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A multiple county investigation began on March 8, 2020 by the DeKalb Police Department who met with the then 15-year-old victim’s family after learning the teenager had been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions years prior by Simpson in both DeKalb and Ogle counties, according to the release.

The case was reviewed by both the Ogle County and DeKalb County state’s attorney’s, who prosecuted Simpson together.

Simpson was sentenced April 27 to a combined 30 years for multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.