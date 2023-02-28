Pingree Grove woman hospitalized after SUV vs. semi crash in Genoa

GENOA – A Pingree Grove woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after a car she was driving collided with a semi-trailer truck in rural Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday at Illinois Route 23 and Melms Road in Genoa Township, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Jennifer Franz, 47, of Pingree Grove, was taken by Genoa-Kingston paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with serious injuries, according to the release.
Franz was driving a Honda SUV Tuesday morning when it stopped at the stop sign on Melms Road headed west, sheriff’s officials wrote.
Police allege Franz drove into the intersection and failed to yield the right of way to a semi-trailer truck driven north by Peter Huber, 64, of Shabbona. Huber did not report injuries.
The vehicles collided, with the semi striking Franz’s SUV on the driver’s end, sending her car into an east ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.
Paramedics had to extradite Franz from her car before taking her to the hospital. Deputies reported Franz was not wearing her seatbelt.
Franz was cited for failure to yield to the right of way, according to the sheriff’s office.