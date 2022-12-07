Redevelopment plans with 32 apartments approved for former century-old St. Mary’s Hospital in DeKalb

DeKALB – The developer behind a plan to construct 32 apartment units in the building formerly home to St. Mary’s Hospital in DeKalb received favorable support at a recent meeting of city leaders.
Action taken by the DeKalb City Council in a 7-0 vote will help the petitioner, Jon Sauser, to redevelop the now vacant site at 145 Fisk Avenue. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams was absent.
The City Council approved development plans and a request to rezone the property to accommodate nine two-bedroom apartments and 23 one-bedroom unites.
Plans for the site will involve retaining the original masonry architecture of the building, while adding some modern amenities and improvements on the north side of the building, according to city documents. Sauser intends to equip the site with a new mail and parcel room, exercise room, tenant lounge, landscaping and LED exterior lighting.
The parking lot is expected to consist of 59 spaces, with three reserved for handicap access and 16 garage spaces, according to city documents.
City staff found that plans for the building satisfy the 2022 comprehensive plan and its recommendation for high density residential for the site in relation to other high density residential.
City Manager Bill Nicklas pointed to the densities at adjacent multi-family developments at 108 Fisk Avenue, 506 N. First Street and 417-427 N. First Street for comparative purposes to highlight how plans to redevelop St. Mary’s Hospital fit in with the neighborhood.
“The proposed density here is 22 and a half dueling units per acre,” Nicklas said. “It’s obviously a smaller site. The building itself can easily absorb the 32 units, but it’s on a tight site, so a lot of this is built on this site, not a lot of green space.”
Other multi-family developments to receive favorable support from DeKalb city leaders in recent years include Arista Residences, Isaac Suites and Agora Tower, according to city documents.
Originally constructed in 1922, the former St. Mary’s Hospital shut its doors in 1965.
The four-story, 24,000-square-foot property sits on about 1.3 acres blocks from downtown DeKalb. According to city documents, the building most recently used by DeKalb School District 428 until 1992, and has sat vacant since.
The building has undergone interior demolition and is classified as a shell, according to city documents. Sauser intends to use most of the existing site and rehabilitate the space.
Previous plans for the building had been reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission both in 2006 and more recently in 2019 only to never materialize, according to city documents. One such concept also would have provided for apartments but did not go forward.
Sauser would like to lease the units to prospective tenants at market rate.
Seventh Ward Alderman Anthony Faivre expressed support for the latest plan for the site.
“In general, this is a great use for the building that’s sat vacant for some time,” Faivre said. “I think it’s a great project, and I welcome them to DeKalb.”