Police: Big Rock man dies in single vehicle crash near Hinckley

A 28-year-old man from Big Rock was killed when a car he was driving rolled into a cornfield near Hinckley Sunday morning, confirmed the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle crash about 10 a.m. on Jericho Road less than a mile east of East Sandwich Road near Hinckley in southern DeKalb County Sunday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Police believe the crash occurred sometime between 12:30 and 9 a.m. Sunday.
David C. Beane II, 28, of the 50000 block of Lasher Road in Big Rock, was pronounced dead by authorities on the scene after he was ejected from his white 2015 GMC Sierra.
According to the sheriff’s office, Beane was driving east on Jericho Road in the early morning hours Sunday when the vehicle went into a south ditch, crossing over Jericho Road and rolling into a nearby cornfield.
Paramedics from the Hinckley and Big Rock fire departments also responded to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
Those with information on the fatal incident are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 815-895-2155 or DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3271, or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org.