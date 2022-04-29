Six residents displaced after fire at University Village Apartments in DeKalb

DeKalb - Six DeKalb residents from two apartments were displaced after a fire at University Village Apartments on Russell Road, said DeKalb fire officials Friday.

According to a news released from the DeKalb Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the University Village apartment complex in the 800 block of Russell Road around 4:23 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.

When crews arrived at the apartment building, they found a fire had broken out on the exterior wall of the back of the building, which was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

Crews searched the apartments though no one was inside at the time. Two apartments were deemed uninhabitable after they suffered fire, smoke and water damage. Six residents were displaced as a a result, though they’ve been provided temporary living arrangements from University Village property management, according to DeKalb fire officials.

Damage to the building is estimated at $15,000.

Crews remained on the scene for two hours, with aid from the DeKalb Police Department and Sycamore Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.







