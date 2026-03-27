Daily Chronicle 2026 Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

Daily Chronicle All-Area Wrestler of the Year

Ema Durst, jr., 140, Sycamore

All-area first team

Alex Gregorio-Perez, sr., 100, DeKalb

Gregorio-Perez, one of the first DeKalb girls’ wrestlers, finished her high school career with a 40-4 record and a third-place finish at state. She qualified for state four times and medaled three times. She won the Belvidere Regional and DeKalb Sectional this season.

Larisza Gomez-Guevara, fr., 105, DeKalb

The freshman burst onto the scene with a 42-8 record and second-place finishes in both the regional and sectional. She finished fourth in the state tournament.

Ella West, fr., 110, Sycamore

West went 15-15 and won the Hampshire tournament this year.

Angelina Gochis, jr., 120, Kaneland

Gochis won a third straight state championship and finished the year 31-2. She didn’t give up an offensive point throughout the entire state tournament. She’s one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the country, won the Wonder Women meet in Missouri and took fourth at the Women’s Ironman in Ohio, where her only two losses of the year came. She was the Kane County Chronicle Girls Wrestler of the Year and is a two-time Daily Chronicle Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Violet Sanders, jr., 120, Genoa-Kingston

Sanders was a win away from making the state tournament, but lost in the blood round of the DeKalb Sectional. She finished the year 29-17.

Kara Zimmerman, so., 135, DeKalb

Zimmerman went 31-13 and earned her first trip to state this season. She was third place at both the regional and sectional.

Winter Beard, so., 135, Sycamore

Beard went 26-15 and won the Interstate 8. She earned the last Belvidere Regional qualifying spot to make the DeKalb Sectional.

Marilu Mercado, jr., 140, Genoa-Kingston

Mercado advanced out of the Belvidere Regional to the DeKalb Sectional and finished the year 22-19.

Frankie McMurtry, so., 170, Sycamore

McMurtry picked up wins at tournaments in Ottawa and Kaneland on the way to a 31-11 record. She was second at regionals and fourth in the sectional to qualify for state.

Sadie Kinsella, jr., 190, Kaneland

Kinsella went 29-10 and earned a trip to the state tournament.

Aarianna Bloyd, sr., 235, DeKalb

Bloyd qualified for state for the third time in he r career after a 33-10 season. She won the regional and was second in the sectional.

Jasmine Enriquez, jr., 235, Sycamore

Enriquez went 34-8 and picked up titles at tournaments at Rockford East, Sterling, the Sandy Gussarson, Ottawa and Kaneland. She was second in the regional round, third in sectionals and placed sixth at state.