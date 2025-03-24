Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Wrestling All-Area Team

Morris’ Maggie Gordon tries to get out of the grasp of DeKalb’s Alex Gregorio-Perez in the 110-pound match of a nononference wrestling meet this season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Wrestler of the Year

Angelina Gochis, so., 110, Kaneland

All-area team

Jade Weiss, jr., 100, DeKalb 31-19

Weiss went 31-19 on the year. She took third at both regional and sectional to make the state tournament.

Alex Gregorio-Perez, jr., 105, DeKalb 49-6

She made it three for three in qualifying for the state tournament, earning her second medal with her sixth-place finish. She finished 49-6 and won both the regional and sectional tournaments.

Reese Zimmer, sr., 115, DeKalb

Zimmer came a win short of the state tournament after qualifying in 2023 and 2024, including taking sixth last year. She finished the year 40-11.

Brooklyn Sheaffer, sr., 125, Kaneland

Sheaffer finished up her final year at 44-4 and took fourth at the state tournament.

Kara Zimmerman, fr., 130, DeKalb

Zimmerman went 25-9 this year. She was injured before the postseason began so could not compete for a spot in the state tournament.

Lana Zimmerman, sr., 135, DeKalb 39-10

Zimmerman made the sectional for a second straight year, finishing a win shy of going to state. She went 39-10 and will wrestle next year for Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Dyani Torres, sr., 135, Kaneland

Torres finished the year 37-12 and was a win shy of qualifying for the state tournament.

Ema Durst, so., 140, Sycamore

Durst had a history-making season for the Spartans, becoming the first girl in program history to medal at the state tournament. It was only her second year competing, but she was a team captain and went 27-6 on the year and took fourth at state.

Frankie McMurtry, fr., 155, Sycamore

The first-year wrestler went 10-10 on the year and made the sectional round. She took second at the Interstate 8 tournament.

Jordan Graf, so., 155, Genoa-Kingston

In her third year wrestling, Graf went 18-11 and finished a win away from sectional.

Caitlyn Manier, fr., 155, Kaneland

Manier finished the year 31-14 and qualified for the state tournament.

Sadie Kinsella, so., 190, Kaneland

Kinsella went 30-12 this year and qualified for the state tournament

Jasmine Enriquez, so., 235, Sycamore

Enriquez went 7-7 on the year despite breaking her wrist three weeks into the season. She was released to wrestle three days before regional, and that didn’t stop her from taking second at regional and fourth at sectional to earn a trip to state.

Aarianna Bloyd, jr., 235, DeKalb

Bloyd made the state tournament for a second straight year after winning the regional and taking third in the sectional round. She finished the year 33-12.