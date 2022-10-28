Volleyball: Genoa-Kingston tops Marengo to repeat as regional champs

AURORA – Genoa -Kingston repeated as Class 2A regional champions by downing Marengo 25-19, 25-19 on Thursday at Rosary High School.
“Overall, we are excited by the result and how we were able to prevail in a tough match,” Genoa-Kingston coach Keith Foster said. “Coach LeBlanc did a great job preparing his team. I think they played good defense and they picked up a lot of balls, which creates longer rallies and the potential for things to happen that you don’t predict.”
The Indians gave the Cogs a battle in the match as neither team went on extend runs.
Genoa-Kingston advances to the Winnebago Sectional where the Cogs will face Rockford Christian on Monday. G-K beat Rockford Christian in two sets earlier this season.
The Cogs, who have won four regional titles in volleyball, will be looking for their first sectional crown.
“(Genoa-Kingston) only had one run that was four points or more in the match. I thought we held them pretty well,” Marengo coach Jason LeBlanc said. “The seniors I have on this team are a really good group of leaders. They didn’t want to be done. I’m proud of the way they fought. They really battled.”
Genoa Kingston (35-4) never trailed in the first set. Marengo pulled within two at 7-5 on a Cogs’ hitting error.
Genoa-Kingston rallied and extended its lead to 15-8 on back-to-back kills by Alayna Pierce (9 kills, 9 digs). Marengo was able to close the margin to four at 22-18 on a sideout, but the Cogs closed out the set with a 3-1 run.
The second set was a closer contest.
Marengo stepped up its blocking and Genoa-Kingston had to adjust its offense.
“We tried to key on their big hitters, and we did a good job there,” LeBlanc said.
After Genoa-Kingston jumped out to a 4-0 lead, Marengo (20-14-2) rallied and trailed 7-6 on a Michaela Almeida tip kill.
The Indians tied the contest at 11 on a Cogs’ hitting error. Genoa-Kingston immediately regained the lead on an Indian serving error.
“They just committed a little more to some of our hitters,” Foster said. “We just didn’t pick it up early enough, but eventually we did, and we were able to find different options.”
Marengo pulled within one four more times, but the Cogs responded or took advantage of a Marengo error to restore a two-point lead.
After the Indians’ narrowed the margin to 13-12, a Kailey Kline strike prevented Marengo from tying the contest.
Gianna Almeida’s fifth kill of the night once again put Marengo down by one at 17-16, but G-K’s Alivia Keegan responded with a tip kill, her fifth of the match.
A Genoa-Kingston serving error once again narrowed its lead to one, but Marengo errors and a Pierce kill gave the Cogs some breathing room as they took a 21-17 lead.
Genoa capitalized on Indian miscues and a Rylie Stoffregen block to take the set and the match.
Pierce said the Cogs’ dependable play was the key to the victory.
”I think we stayed consistent throughout the whole match, and we definitely played together,” the junior said.
Hannah Langton notched nine digs for the Cogs and Keegan had 15 assists. Marengo’s Addie Johnson tallied 15 assists.